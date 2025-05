Smart Sensor Detects Pre-Eclampsia in 30 Minutes

A new fiber optic biosensor detects pre-eclampsia biomarker PlGF in under 30 minutes, offering a fast, low-cost solution for early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Detects PlGF biomarker levels as low as 0.19 pg/mL in buffer and 0.57 pg/mL in serum

Delivers results in under 30 minutes, ideal for point-of-care use

Cost-effective and suitable for low-resource settings

Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis



The Role of PlGF in Pre-eclampsia Diagnosis

A Game-Changer in Early Detection

What Makes the P-FAB Biosensor Different?

Simpler, Faster, Cheaper

Detection time : Under 30 minutes

: Under 30 minutes Sensitivity: Limit of detection at 0.19 pg/mL in saline and 0.57 pg/mL in diluted serum

Limit of detection at in saline and in diluted serum Sample volume: Extremely small, enabling potential use with finger-prick blood samples

Real-World Testing Shows Real Results

Validated in Clinical Samples

A Tool for Equity in Maternal Care

Pre-eclampsia (PE) is one of the most dangerous complications during pregnancy, often arriving without much warning and progressing rapidly. Affecting 3–5% of pregnancies globally, this condition is responsible for over, with the. Its unpredictable nature and often subtle early symptoms make timely diagnosis difficult, especially in resource-poor settings ().However, a new diagnostic breakthrough might change that. Researchers have developed a novel,that detects a key biomarker of PE with remarkable sensitivity and speed. The new method shows great potential for point-of-care screening, especially where traditional testing is delayed or unavailable.Placental growth factor (PlGF) is a reliable biomarker for detecting pre-eclampsia . Typically, PlGF levels rise after 10 weeks of pregnancy and peak by the third trimester. In pre-eclamptic women, these levels drop significantly—often by—making early detection crucial. Low levels of PlGF (<12 pg/mL) strongly suggest the presence or risk of PE.Current commercial PlGF tests, while accurate, require. This limits their accessibility, especially in rural or emergency settings where time is of the essence.The newly developedleverages aprobe made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)—a cost-effective and durable alternative to traditional glass fibers. Using adesign, the sensor detects PlGF with remarkable precision.Here’s what makes it stand out:To enhance sensitivity, the researchers used a, allowing higher antibody density on the fiber surface compared to conventional methods. This means the biosensor can catch even minute levels of PlGF in maternal blood.The research team tested the biosensor on—11 from confirmed pre-eclamptic pregnancies and 11 from healthy controls. The results demonstrated, establishing its suitability for real-world diagnostics.Its potential doesn’t stop at detection alone. This rapid test could enable, such as the early administration of low-dose aspirin , which has been shown towhen started at around 13 weeks.In low-resource settings, pre-eclampsia often goes undiagnosed until it causes severe complications. The P-FAB biosensor, thanks to its affordability and simplicity, could be a. It eliminates the need for sophisticated lab infrastructure and could eventually be integrated into routine antenatal checkups , especially in mobile health clinics or community health programs Further studies with larger sample sizes are underway, but the initial findings are extremely promising. With optimization for, this technology could revolutionize maternal care worldwide.Source-Medindia