Smart Sensor Detects Pre-Eclampsia in 30 Minutes

A new fiber optic biosensor detects pre-eclampsia biomarker PlGF in under 30 minutes, offering a fast, low-cost solution for early diagnosis and timely treatment.
- Detects PlGF biomarker levels as low as 0.19 pg/mL in buffer and 0.57 pg/mL in serum
- Delivers results in under 30 minutes, ideal for point-of-care use
- Cost-effective and suitable for low-resource settings
Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis
Go to source). However, a new diagnostic breakthrough might change that. Researchers have developed a novel, low-cost plasmonic fiber optic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) that detects a key biomarker of PE with remarkable sensitivity and speed. The new method shows great potential for point-of-care screening, especially where traditional testing is delayed or unavailable.
A smart fiber-optic sensor could revolutionize pregnancy care by detecting pre-eclampsia early #pregnancyhealth #smartdiagnostics #medindia #aiGenerated’
The Role of PlGF in Pre-eclampsia Diagnosis
A Game-Changer in Early Detection
Placental growth factor (PlGF) is a reliable biomarker for detecting pre-eclampsia. Typically, PlGF levels rise after 10 weeks of pregnancy and peak by the third trimester. In pre-eclamptic women, these levels drop significantly—often by two to three times after 28 weeks—making early detection crucial. Low levels of PlGF (<12 pg/mL) strongly suggest the presence or risk of PE.
Current commercial PlGF tests, while accurate, require venipuncture, complex lab setups, and trained technicians. This limits their accessibility, especially in rural or emergency settings where time is of the essence.
What Makes the P-FAB Biosensor Different?
Simpler, Faster, Cheaper
The newly developed P-FAB strategy leverages a U-bent polymer optical fiber (POF) probe made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)—a cost-effective and durable alternative to traditional glass fibers. Using a sandwich immunoassay design, the sensor detects PlGF with remarkable precision.
Here’s what makes it stand out:
- Detection time: Under 30 minutes
- Sensitivity: Limit of detection at 0.19 pg/mL in saline and 0.57 pg/mL in diluted serum
- Sample volume: Extremely small, enabling potential use with finger-prick blood samples
Real-World Testing Shows Real Results
Validated in Clinical Samples
The research team tested the biosensor on 22 clinical samples—11 from confirmed pre-eclamptic pregnancies and 11 from healthy controls. The results demonstrated high specificity, accuracy, and reliability, establishing its suitability for real-world diagnostics.
Its potential doesn’t stop at detection alone. This rapid test could enable timely intervention, such as the early administration of low-dose aspirin, which has been shown to reduce the incidence of early PE by up to 62% when started at around 13 weeks.
A Tool for Equity in Maternal CareIn low-resource settings, pre-eclampsia often goes undiagnosed until it causes severe complications. The P-FAB biosensor, thanks to its affordability and simplicity, could be a lifesaver in underserved areas. It eliminates the need for sophisticated lab infrastructure and could eventually be integrated into routine antenatal checkups, especially in mobile health clinics or community health programs.
Reference:
- Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0956566324003178?via%3Dihub)
Source-Medindia