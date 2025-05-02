About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Smart Sensor Detects Pre-Eclampsia in 30 Minutes
Advertisement

Smart Sensor Detects Pre-Eclampsia in 30 Minutes

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 2 2025 1:50 PM

A new fiber optic biosensor detects pre-eclampsia biomarker PlGF in under 30 minutes, offering a fast, low-cost solution for early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Highlights:
  • Detects PlGF biomarker levels as low as 0.19 pg/mL in buffer and 0.57 pg/mL in serum
  • Delivers results in under 30 minutes, ideal for point-of-care use
  • Cost-effective and suitable for low-resource settings
Pre-eclampsia (PE) is one of the most dangerous complications during pregnancy, often arriving without much warning and progressing rapidly. Affecting 3–5% of pregnancies globally, this condition is responsible for over 70,000 maternal and neonatal deaths annually, with the majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Its unpredictable nature and often subtle early symptoms make timely diagnosis difficult, especially in resource-poor settings (1 Trusted Source
Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis

Go to source).
However, a new diagnostic breakthrough might change that. Researchers have developed a novel, low-cost plasmonic fiber optic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) that detects a key biomarker of PE with remarkable sensitivity and speed. The new method shows great potential for point-of-care screening, especially where traditional testing is delayed or unavailable.


Pre-Eclampsia - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs
Pre-Eclampsia - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs
In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.
Advertisements

The Role of PlGF in Pre-eclampsia Diagnosis

A Game-Changer in Early Detection


Placental growth factor (PlGF) is a reliable biomarker for detecting pre-eclampsia. Typically, PlGF levels rise after 10 weeks of pregnancy and peak by the third trimester. In pre-eclamptic women, these levels drop significantly—often by two to three times after 28 weeks—making early detection crucial. Low levels of PlGF (<12 pg/mL) strongly suggest the presence or risk of PE.

Current commercial PlGF tests, while accurate, require venipuncture, complex lab setups, and trained technicians. This limits their accessibility, especially in rural or emergency settings where time is of the essence.


Advertisements
Half of Moms-to-be with Pre-Eclampsia Miss Out on Preventive Aspirin
Half of Moms-to-be with Pre-Eclampsia Miss Out on Preventive Aspirin
More than half of pregnant women who are at risk of the dangerously high blood pressure condition, called pre-eclampsia, are missing out on preventive aspirin treatment, reports a new study.

What Makes the P-FAB Biosensor Different?

Simpler, Faster, Cheaper


The newly developed P-FAB strategy leverages a U-bent polymer optical fiber (POF) probe made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)—a cost-effective and durable alternative to traditional glass fibers. Using a sandwich immunoassay design, the sensor detects PlGF with remarkable precision.

Here’s what makes it stand out:
  • Detection time: Under 30 minutes
  • Sensitivity: Limit of detection at 0.19 pg/mL in saline and 0.57 pg/mL in diluted serum
  • Sample volume: Extremely small, enabling potential use with finger-prick blood samples
To enhance sensitivity, the researchers used a PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification, allowing higher antibody density on the fiber surface compared to conventional methods. This means the biosensor can catch even minute levels of PlGF in maternal blood.


Advertisements
Pregnancy and Complications - Minor Complications
Pregnancy and Complications - Minor Complications
Many complications are mild in nature and revert to normal after delivery. Majority of them are due to the mechanical effect of the baby within, pressing on adjacent structures.

Real-World Testing Shows Real Results

Validated in Clinical Samples


The research team tested the biosensor on 22 clinical samples—11 from confirmed pre-eclamptic pregnancies and 11 from healthy controls. The results demonstrated high specificity, accuracy, and reliability, establishing its suitability for real-world diagnostics.

Its potential doesn’t stop at detection alone. This rapid test could enable timely intervention, such as the early administration of low-dose aspirin, which has been shown to reduce the incidence of early PE by up to 62% when started at around 13 weeks.


Exercise During Pregnancy Reduces Preeclampsia Risk
Exercise During Pregnancy Reduces Preeclampsia Risk
Exercising regularly before conception and in the early stages of pregnancy may protect would-be mothers.

A Tool for Equity in Maternal Care

In low-resource settings, pre-eclampsia often goes undiagnosed until it causes severe complications. The P-FAB biosensor, thanks to its affordability and simplicity, could be a lifesaver in underserved areas. It eliminates the need for sophisticated lab infrastructure and could eventually be integrated into routine antenatal checkups, especially in mobile health clinics or community health programs.

Equity in maternal Care
Further studies with larger sample sizes are underway, but the initial findings are extremely promising. With optimization for portable readout devices and mass production of disposable probes, this technology could revolutionize maternal care worldwide.

Reference:
  1. Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0956566324003178?via%3Dihub)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional