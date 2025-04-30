About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Radiant Skin, Fuller Hair: Meta Cell Plasma Works Wonders!

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 30 2025 3:53 PM

Meta Cell Technology boosts your body's natural healing power through advanced photothermal stimulation of PRP or stem cells.

Radiant Skin, Fuller Hair: Meta Cell Plasma Works Wonders!
Highlights:
  • Meta Cell boosts platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies using electromagnetic and thermal energy
  • Photothermal stimulation triples growth factor release for quicker, lasting results
  • Achieve smoother skin and thicker hair without needles or downtime
The natural healing force within each of us is the greatest force in getting well.– Hippocrates
The technology eliminates the need for needles, downtime, and outdated treatments. The precise application of Meta Cell Technology can activate your body to heal naturally through painless, science-backed methods that deliver stunning results. Meta Cell Technology from Kaya represents a breakthrough in regenerative medicine which exceeds common trends. The breakthrough therapy provides sustainable outcomes for those seeking radiant skin, fuller hair, and a youthful appearance. Curious how? Exchange the following explanation of how Meta Cell Plasma operates (1 Trusted Source
Photothermal Biostimulation of Platelet-Rich Plasma Improves Hand Rejuvenation Clinical Outcome: A Pilot Study

Go to source).


What is Meta Cell Technology?

Through its application Meta Cell Plasma triggers the body to synthesize collagen and elastin thus creating a smoother surface with tighter facial structure and promotes hair follicle rejuvenation to produce thicker hair. Treatment sessions for the face and décolleté as well as the neck and hands require between 30 to 60 minutes of application. The research study demonstrates that the process improves skin texture while providing a youthful appearance together with minimizing the requirement of invasive treatments. Multiple sessions provide better outcomes which deliver persistent rejuvenation despite the lack of discomfort that occurs with conventional procedures


How Does Meta Cell Plasma Work?

The initial step of healing requires the extraction of your body materials which comprises either PRP or stem cells. The MCT Unit employs thermal energy together with magnetic power to turn their potential active before processing becomes possible. The "MCT Plasma" solution undergoes modification by medical staff who subsequently use it for targeted body applications. The therapy brings barely any discomfort to patients and enables their internal healing process while tracking ongoing results to get optimal results.


Benefits, Common Areas, Duration & Expectations

Two protein compounds named collagen and elastin receive stimulation during Meta Cell Plasma sessions which triggers their production to achieve skin smoothness and tightened facial features and restore hair follicles for better hair health. The therapy professionals use Meta Cell Plasma to treat the face together with neck and hands and décolleté during sessions that run 30-60 minutes long. The research study with identifier demonstrates that this method leads to better skin texture as well as younger-looking appearance along with minimization of surgeries for cosmetic care . Patients experience better outcomes from multiple treatment sessions since this method provides long-lasting revitalization beyond traditional accepted therapeutics.

Reference:
  1. Photothermal Biostimulation of Platelet-Rich Plasma Improves Hand Rejuvenation Clinical Outcome: A Pilot Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38836757/)

Source-Medindia
