Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, April 30). Radiant Skin, Fuller Hair: Meta Cell Plasma Works Wonders! . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 30, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/radiant-skin-fuller-hair-meta-cell-plasma-works-wonders-219738-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Radiant Skin, Fuller Hair: Meta Cell Plasma Works Wonders!". Medindia. Apr 30, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/radiant-skin-fuller-hair-meta-cell-plasma-works-wonders-219738-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Radiant Skin, Fuller Hair: Meta Cell Plasma Works Wonders!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/radiant-skin-fuller-hair-meta-cell-plasma-works-wonders-219738-1.htm. (accessed Apr 30, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Radiant Skin, Fuller Hair: Meta Cell Plasma Works Wonders!. Medindia, viewed Apr 30, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/radiant-skin-fuller-hair-meta-cell-plasma-works-wonders-219738-1.htm.