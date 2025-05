Anaemia in Early Pregnancy Tied to Baby Heart Defects

A new UK study reveals that maternal anaemia in early pregnancy may raise the risk of congenital heart disease in babies by 47%, urging timely iron supplementation.

The Numbers Speak Loudly

Congenital Heart Disease Explained

Why Early Pregnancy Matters Most

A Global Public Health Concern

Moving Toward Preventive Action

What This Means for You

Anaemia in pregnancy has long been associated with complications like low birth weight and preterm delivery. But new research from the University of Oxford has uncovered a startling connection that shifts the conversation—anaemia in early pregnancy may significantly raise the risk of congenital heart disease (CHD) in babies ().According to the British Heart Foundation-funded study, mothers who were anaemic within the first 100 days of pregnancy had aof giving birth to a child with CHD compared to non-anaemic mothers. Researchers analysed data fromwhose children were diagnosed with CHD and compared them to. Among the CHD cases,of the mothers were anaemic , compared toof mothers in the control group. CHD refers to structural abnormalities in the heart that are present at birth. Affecting, CHD is theand a major contributor to infant and child mortality . While genetics accounts for about, the remaining—which includes conditions like maternal anaemia.The human heart begins forming between, making early pregnancy a critical window. The researchers used electronic health records from the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink GOLD database to focus specifically on. Anaemia was defined using WHO criteria—What sets this study apart is its precision: previous research had looked at anaemia during pregnancy more broadly, but this study zeroes in on, when the fetal heart is beginning to form."Because iron deficiency is the root cause of many cases of anaemia, widespread iron supplementation for women—both when trying for a baby and when pregnant—could help prevent congenital heart disease in many newborns before it has developed," said, the study's lead author.The study’s implications are vast.are affected by anaemia, most commonly due to iron deficiency. Despite its high prevalence, early detection and treatment of anaemia often go overlooked—especially before or during the first trimester.Given the findings, researchers suggest thatand early pregnancy might be ato reduce CHD risk. If confirmed in future trials, this could transform maternal health protocols worldwide.The authors emphasise the need for further research, including, to confirm whether treating anaemia can directly lower the risk of heart defects in infants. Still, the strength of the current data provides a compelling case for clinicians and public health policymakers to act.If you’re planning to conceive or are already pregnant, ask your healthcare provider about screening for anaemia early. Simplecould potentially reduce life-long complications for your baby.And if you’re a healthcare professional, consider adding anaemia screening to your list of early prenatal checks.Source-Medindia