Donanemab Offers New Hope for Early Alzheimer's

Donanemab, the newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug, offers monthly infusion treatment that slows early cognitive decline by targeting brain amyloid plaques.

Highlights: FDA-approved donanemab offers monthly IV infusions for early-stage Alzheimer’s

donanemab offers for early-stage Alzheimer’s Shown to slow cognitive decline by 27–29% in clinical trials

in clinical trials Requires amyloid testing and MRI monitoring to screen for possible side effects

UW Medicine offers second drug for early Alzheimer's



A Major Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s Care

donanemab

How Donanemab Works

Amyloid-Clearing Infusion Treatments for Early-Stage Alzheimer's Disease Resource Page



Who Is Eligible for Donanemab?

Amyloid PET scan , or

, or Spinal fluid (CSF) analysis through a lumbar puncture

What to Expect: Dosing and Monitoring

IV infusion every 4 weeks

Treatment duration may be shorter than 18 months if sufficient plaque clearance is achieved

than 18 months if sufficient plaque clearance is achieved Regular brain MRIs to monitor for side effects

Understanding the Risks: What Is ARIA?

How Does Donanemab Compare to Lecanemab?

Less frequent dosing (monthly vs. biweekly)

(monthly vs. biweekly) Possibility of early treatment completion

Slightly higher risk of ARIA, especially in APOE ε4 carriers

What’s the Controversy?

, recently approved by the FDA, offers new hope for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease—slowing memory loss by up toover 18 months ().Alzheimer’s disease, a relentless condition that steals memory and independence, now has a powerful new opponent:(brand name). Thistargets the biological root of Alzheimer's —and offers measurable slowing of cognitive decline in its early stages., enabling many patients to retain independence in daily living for longer.While similar to lecanemab (Leqembi), an earlier FDA-approved infusion,in how Alzheimer’s can be managed—and potentially paused.Donanemab is adesigned to bind specifically to amyloid-beta plaques in the brain. These toxic clumps are believed to disrupt nerve cell communication, contributing to memory loss and cognitive dysfunction.Once bound, the drug activates the body’s immune system to clear the plaques , thereby slowing the damage to brain cells.Interestingly, donanemab targets a, which may explain why many trial participants achieved sufficient plaque clearance after a few months—some were even able towhile maintaining its benefits ().Donanemab is approved for people withor, and who showTo qualify, patients must first undergo diagnostic testing:These tests confirm the presence of Alzheimer’s pathology and rule out other causes of memory loss.Thisoffers greater convenience than some earlier therapies that require biweekly infusions.Like other amyloid-targeting drugs, donanemab carries the risk of—a condition involving brain swelling, small bleeds, or fluid leaks. It’s more common in people with the, though most cases were mild and asymptomatic.Due to these risks, patients undergofor APOE variants and receiveWhile both drugs slow early Alzheimer’s and target amyloid plaques,in several ways:Lecanemab is currently available at the, while donanemab, though approved, isat the center.Some experts question whether theof amyloid-clearing therapies justify theinvolved. Long-term impacts, including reports of, remain under investigation.Medicare coverage requires participation in a, ensuring real-world data helps shape future use and policy.Donanemab represents a significant advance in Alzheimer’s treatment. While not a cure, it offers—especially when diagnosed early. As research continues, this drug may pave the way for even more refined, personalized approaches to Alzheimer’s care. For now, it brings hope—turning what once felt inevitable into something that can be managed.Source-Medindia