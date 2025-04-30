Exercise Slows Brain Aging in Patients With Mild Cognitive Impairment

Regular exercise- even mild- could be the brain's best defense against Alzheimer’s, suggests a landmark study on older adults with memory issues.

Highlights: Both low and moderate-high-intensity exercise helped maintain cognitive function over 12 months in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI)

Exercise reduces brain volume loss, including in key areas like the prefrontal cortex

Older adults in the EXERT study showed significantly less cognitive decline than those who only received standard care

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effects of exercise on cognition and Alzheimer's biomarkers in a randomized controlled trial of adults with mild cognitive impairment: The EXERT study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

Even stretching and balance exercises may help protect memory in older adults at risk of Alzheimer’s- proof that small moves make a big difference! #brainhealth #alzheimersprevention #medindia’

Even stretching and balance exercises may help protect memory in older adults at risk of Alzheimer’s- proof that small moves make a big difference! #brainhealth #alzheimersprevention #medindia’

Advertisements

Exercise Slows Cognitive Decline and Brain Volume Loss

Cognitive function in EXERT participants was steady after 12 months in both the low and moderate-high intensity exercise groups.

Both types of exercise were associated with significantly less cognitive impairment over 12 months as compared to those who did not participate in the exercise research.

Both EXERT exercise groups lost less brain volume after 12 months, including in the prefrontal cortex.

Individuals with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, a disease defined by memory complaints and objective memory decline, are at high risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia, with around 16% of those diagnosed progressing to Alzheimer's every year.

Advertisements

Exercise Boosts Cognitive Health

Advertisements

Preventing and Treating Alzheimer's Dementia

Effects of exercise on cognition and Alzheimer's biomarkers in a randomized controlled trial of adults with mild cognitive impairment: The EXERT study - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.14586)