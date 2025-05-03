About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Menopause and Bladder Health: What Women Should Know

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 3 2025 2:00 PM

A recent US cohort study reveals that bladder health worsens during menopause, with hormone therapy linked to more urinary symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Menopause and Bladder Health: What Women Should Know
Highlights:
  • Perimenopausal women had over 2x higher odds of urgency incontinence than premenopausal women
  • Hormone therapy was linked to a 6-point drop in bladder health scores postmenopause
  • Bladder symptoms worsened significantly during and after menopause
As women approach midlife, they often anticipate hot flashes, mood swings, and irregular periods—but bladder issues rarely make the list. Yet, new research reveals that menopause and the transitional years leading up to it may significantly impact bladder health and urinary function (1 Trusted Source
Association of menopausal status and hormone use with bladder health and lower urinary tract symptoms in US women: results from the RISE FOR HEALTH study

Go to source).
A recent U.S. study involving 3,126 women found that perimenopausal women were over twice as likely to experience urgency urinary incontinence compared to premenopausal women.


Over-active Bladder Calculator
Over-active Bladder Calculator
Do you have an over-active bladder? Find out by using Medindia’s over-active bladder calculator.
Advertisements

The Link Between Menopause and Bladder Function

Menopause is more than just the end of menstruation. It marks a significant hormonal shift that affects nearly every system in the body—including the bladder and pelvic floor.

The Study in Focus


Researchers collected data from a regionally representative sample of community-dwelling adult women in the United States between May 2022 and December 2023. Using validated bladder health questionnaires, they compared women at different stages of menopause: premenopausal, perimenopausal, and postmenopausal.
  • Out of 3,423 eligible participants, 3,126 responded to menopause and hormone use questions.
  • The group consisted of 1,226 premenopausal, 260 perimenopausal, and 1,640 postmenopausal women.
  • Hormone use varied significantly by stage: 38.3% of premenopausal women used hormones, compared to 21.5% of perimenopausal and just 13.2% of postmenopausal women.

What They Found


Across several bladder health scales (Bladder Health Scale [BHS] and Bladder Function Index [BFI], both ranging from 0–100), women in the perimenopausal and postmenopausal stages reported significantly worse scores than their premenopausal peers.
  • Perimenopausal women had notably more urgency incontinence, frequent nighttime urination, and other lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS).
  • Postmenopausal women who used hormone therapy scored significantly worse on bladder health and function. For example, hormone use in postmenopause was associated with a 6-point drop in BHS and nearly a 5-point drop in BFI.

Advertisements
Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Worsen With Age: Study
Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Worsen With Age: Study
New study suggests association between age and menopause status with increased urinary symptoms.

Hormones and Bladder Health: Friend or Foe?

Hormone therapy (HT) is often recommended to manage symptoms like hot flashes or vaginal dryness. But when it comes to bladder health, its role appears to be more complicated.

Hormone Use in Perimenopause and Postmenopause

The study found that:
  • Hormone therapy was infrequently used during perimenopause and postmenopause.
  • When it was used in postmenopausal women, it was associated with worse bladder health—contrary to some older beliefs that HT might protect urinary function.
These findings underscore the importance of individual risk–benefit analysis when considering hormone therapy, especially regarding urinary symptoms.


Advertisements
Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Urinary incontinence is the unintentional leak of urine caused by the loss of bladder control. Women with urinary incontinence experience high levels of depression and low self-worth.

Why This Matters

Bladder issues can be embarrassing, disruptive, and even debilitating—but they're also under-discussed. This research not only highlights a common but overlooked concern during the menopause transition, it also urges healthcare providers and women to address bladder health early.

Prevention and Early Support

As perimenopause sets in, women may benefit from:
  • Pelvic floor exercises (like Kegels)
  • Lifestyle adjustments (limiting caffeine, staying hydrated)
  • Open discussions with gynecologists or urologists
Addressing symptoms early may prevent them from worsening postmenopause. Menopause doesn’t just affect your mood and bones—it can also significantly influence your bladder health. This large-scale U.S. study confirms that both perimenopause and postmenopause are linked to a rise in urinary symptoms, and that hormone therapy may not be the bladder-friendly solution it was once believed to be.

Reference:
  1. Association of menopausal status and hormone use with bladder health and lower urinary tract symptoms in US women: results from the RISE FOR HEALTH study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40298786/)

Source-Eurekalert
Pelvic Floor Muscle Training Helps Improve Overactive Bladder Symptoms
Pelvic Floor Muscle Training Helps Improve Overactive Bladder Symptoms
Pelvic floor muscle contractions can reduce the severity of contractions of the detrusor muscle of the bladder in patients with overactive bladder, including those with and without multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional