Menopause and Bladder Health: What Women Should Know

A recent US cohort study reveals that bladder health worsens during menopause, with hormone therapy linked to more urinary symptoms in postmenopausal women.
- Perimenopausal women had over 2x higher odds of urgency incontinence than premenopausal women
- Hormone therapy was linked to a 6-point drop in bladder health scores postmenopause
- Bladder symptoms worsened significantly during and after menopause
Go to source). A recent U.S. study involving 3,126 women found that perimenopausal women were over twice as likely to experience urgency urinary incontinence compared to premenopausal women.
The Link Between Menopause and Bladder FunctionMenopause is more than just the end of menstruation. It marks a significant hormonal shift that affects nearly every system in the body—including the bladder and pelvic floor.
The Study in Focus
Researchers collected data from a regionally representative sample of community-dwelling adult women in the United States between May 2022 and December 2023. Using validated bladder health questionnaires, they compared women at different stages of menopause: premenopausal, perimenopausal, and postmenopausal.
- Out of 3,423 eligible participants, 3,126 responded to menopause and hormone use questions.
- The group consisted of 1,226 premenopausal, 260 perimenopausal, and 1,640 postmenopausal women.
- Hormone use varied significantly by stage: 38.3% of premenopausal women used hormones, compared to 21.5% of perimenopausal and just 13.2% of postmenopausal women.
What They Found
Across several bladder health scales (Bladder Health Scale [BHS] and Bladder Function Index [BFI], both ranging from 0–100), women in the perimenopausal and postmenopausal stages reported significantly worse scores than their premenopausal peers.
- Perimenopausal women had notably more urgency incontinence, frequent nighttime urination, and other lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS).
- Postmenopausal women who used hormone therapy scored significantly worse on bladder health and function. For example, hormone use in postmenopause was associated with a 6-point drop in BHS and nearly a 5-point drop in BFI.
Hormones and Bladder Health: Friend or Foe?Hormone therapy (HT) is often recommended to manage symptoms like hot flashes or vaginal dryness. But when it comes to bladder health, its role appears to be more complicated.
Hormone Use in Perimenopause and PostmenopauseThe study found that:
- Hormone therapy was infrequently used during perimenopause and postmenopause.
- When it was used in postmenopausal women, it was associated with worse bladder health—contrary to some older beliefs that HT might protect urinary function.
Why This MattersBladder issues can be embarrassing, disruptive, and even debilitating—but they're also under-discussed. This research not only highlights a common but overlooked concern during the menopause transition, it also urges healthcare providers and women to address bladder health early.
Prevention and Early SupportAs perimenopause sets in, women may benefit from:
- Pelvic floor exercises (like Kegels)
- Lifestyle adjustments (limiting caffeine, staying hydrated)
- Open discussions with gynecologists or urologists
