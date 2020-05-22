by Iswarya on  May 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Half of Moms-to-be with Pre-Eclampsia Miss Out on Preventive Aspirin
Half of the pregnant women who are at risk of pre-eclampsia are missing out on aspirin that can help prevent the condition, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin.

Making aspirin available from local pharmacies could help ward off the condition, says consultant obstetrician Dr. Joanna Girling of West Middlesex University Hospital, London.

Pre-eclampsia is the leading cause of premature birth, restricted fetal growth, and stillbirth and it increases the risk of hospital admission for the expectant mother before the birth.


Risk factors include: chronic high blood pressure; underlying kidney disease; autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis; high blood pressure in a previous pregnancy; diabetes; older age (40+); obesity; more than ten years since the previous pregnancy; or a family history of pre-eclampsia.

National guidelines recommend that women at risk of pre-eclampsia should begin to take preventive low dose aspirin at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

"So why is it that despite compelling evidence for its benefit and safety, more than 50% of eligible pregnant women never start aspirin?" asks the author.

Concerns about taking any drugs during pregnancy and logistical issues, such as midwives in most maternity units not having legal powers to prescribe or supply aspirin, may account for the figures, she suggests.

When midwives can't prescribe, they advise mums-to-be to see their local GP to get a prescription, but this obviously takes time, risking delays in the start of preventive treatment, or not starting it at all, says Dr. Girling.

The easiest option would be to enable at-risk women to obtain supplies of low dose aspirin from their local pharmacy. It could be a lot cheaper than the "unnecessary branded pregnancy-related nutrients and supplements that many women choose to buy," she suggests.

But the snag is that many pharmacists can't legally sell aspirin to ward off pre-eclampsia because it is not officially marketed for the treatment of the condition.

While some may be concerned that this suggests the use of aspirin for pre-eclampsia is unsafe, the absence of an official license for this indication is most likely for commercial reasons, because it's unlikely to be financially worthwhile, explains Dr. Girling.

But it makes no medical, financial, or common sense to disallow access to the drug in local pharmacies, she contends.

"If we are serious about increasing uptake of a nationally recommended, evidence-based, life-saving, low-cost intervention, how about developing a national [protocol] to allow community pharmacists to supply low-dose aspirin to women who are at risk of pre-eclampsia," she suggests.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

New Pre-Eclampsia Test Helps Avoid Preterm Delivery, Assess Maternal Risk
The new pre-eclampsia test could help save lives of hundreds of babies by avoiding preterm delivery and also assess the immediate risk to mothers.
READ MORE
Can Aspirin Reduce the Risk of Pre-eclampsia in Pregnant Women?
Pre-eclampsia is a complication of pregnancy. Aspirin drug has been found to reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia in pregnant women with definitive proof.
READ MORE
Pre-eclampsia Indicates Cardiac Dysfunction Later in Life
Women with pre-eclampsia show heart changes that can be identified as early as the time they are diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.
READ MORE
Pre-eclampsia Increases Risk of End Stage Kidney Disease
Women with pre-eclampsia during pregnancy have a five-fold increased risk of end stage kidney disease (ESKD) later in life compared to women who don't develop pre-eclampsia during pregnancy.
READ MORE
Eclampsia
Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition.
READ MORE
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, it can be treated to prevent harm to the mother and the baby.
READ MORE
Pre Eclampsia
In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

EclampsiaPre EclampsiaPregnancy and ComplicationsHELLP SyndromeTop 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies