Novel Replaceable, More Efficient Filter for N95 Masks Developed

New study has developed a membrane that can more efficiently filter particles the size of SARS-CoV-2 and could be replaced on an N95 mask after every use. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Nano.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there's been a worldwide shortage of face masks particularly, the N95 ones worn by health care workers. Although these coverings provide the highest level of protection currently available, they have limitations.

To make the membrane, the researchers first developed a silicon-based, porous template using lithography and chemical etching. They placed the template over a polyimide film and used a process called reactive ion etching to make pores in the membrane, with sizes ranging from 5-55 nm. Then, they peeled off the membrane, which could be attached to an N95 mask.



To ensure that the nanoporous membrane was breathable, the researchers measured the airflow rate through the pores. They found that for pores tinier than 60 nm (in other words, smaller than SARS-CoV-2), the pores needed to be placed a maximum of 330 nm from each other to achieve good breathability. The hydrophobic membrane also cleans itself because droplets slide off it, preventing the pores from getting clogged with viruses and other particles.



