Russia Develops Revolutionary MRNA Cancer Vaccine for Free Distribution

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 24 2024 3:17 PM

Revolutionary mRNA vaccine targets cancer cells with personalised treatment; free rollout in Russia by 2025.

Highlights:
  • Russia’s mRNA vaccine targets cancer using AI-powered personalisation
  • Free distribution for Russian citizens begins in 2025
  • The vaccine trains the immune system to fight cancer effectively
Russia has boosted its portfolio of cancer treatment by creating an mRNA-based cancer vaccine. Approved in December 2020, it is expected to take effect from February 2020 and will be administered for free to the Russian people according to state media. This novel therapy may be said to represent a quantum leap in targeted cancer treatments (1 Trusted Source
Russia develops cancer vaccine, will distribute it for free from 2025

Go to source).

Targeted Therapy for Cancer Treatment

This is not a regular anti-cancer vaccine, but an mRNA-based vaccine, the goal of which is to address existing cancer. It is personal, this is a vaccine produced from stem cells extracted from the patient’s tumor. This approach keeps the immune system focused on the cancer cells hence increasing efficacy of medical outcomes.


Advanced Production Technology for Cancer Vaccines

The manufacturing requires advanced technology where the use of AI in creating individualized vaccines within a short period is applied. The head of the Gamaleya National Research Centre Alexander Gintsburg said that due to the use of artificial intelligence at the Ivannikov Institute, it takes 30-60 minutes to formulate a vaccine.

In particular, the vaccine exposes the patient’s immune system to antigens distinct from the proteins found in tumour cells. These antigens cause the formation of those antibodies that are capable of identifying and eliminating cancer cells. This method enhances the concentration of the body’s energy on the cancer cells without affecting the other normal cells.

A single dose of the vaccine costs about 300,000 rubles, equivalent to $2,869, which Russians get for free. Andrey Kaprin, the head of the Radiology Medical Research Centre, also stressed that this idea is aimed at available and hi-tech oncological treatment in Russia.


A New Era in Cancer Treatment

It is a blessing for millions of cancer patients since this development marks a new era in the cancer treatment. While people wait for 2025, Russia’s success demonstrates that the future of the global healthcare system is already in personalised medicine.

Reference:
  1. Russia develops cancer vaccine, will distribute it for free from 2025 - (https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/world/story/russia-develops-mrna-cancer-vaccine-research-medicine-distribute-it-free-of-cost-patients-2651830-2024-12-18)


Source-Medindia
