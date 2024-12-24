India’s Medical Milestone: Gene Therapy Success for Haemophilia A

Indian scientists achieve a breakthrough in gene therapy for Haemophilia A, offering lasting relief to patients.
- Integrated gene therapy offers long-term relief for Haemophilia A
- Lentiviral vectors ensure safer treatment without immunosuppressants
- Clinical trial success boosts India’s global gene therapy capabilities
One-Time Treatment Offering Lasting Relief from Haemophilia ACurrent approach to haemophilia treatment includes repeated injections of clotting factor VIII, which is expensive and time-consuming. Gene therapy however, provides a population-stable cure as compared with the limited life span of viral vectors. As this therapy involves the use of a functional gene wherein the lack or lower level of clotting factor results in bleeding episodes, the introduction of the gene helps in production of the clotting factor and sometimes eradicates these episodes.
India ranks second in Haemophilia A prevalence, yet groundbreaking, gene therapy now offers lasting relief.
Innovative Gene Delivery MethodDelivering the targeted genes to the core of the cell at the right time is still one of the main challenges of gene therapy.
As opposed to the US-FDA approved commercial gene therapy, Roctavian which uses an adenoviral vector, the CMC trial used a lentiviral vector with stem cell incorporation. This method is regarded as safer because it does not require use of immunosuppressive drugs which would make the treatment accessible to children for example.
The made development has been referred to as “revolutionary” by experts in the field. In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Dr. Johny Mahlangu underscored that this success unveils India’s ability to do complex gene therapy trial. He also pointed to the possibility of cutting the treatment expenses and increasing its availability to patients around the world.
As research continues and there is possibility of localized production for this gene therapy, there is hope that patients with haemophilia will get a permanent cure and rely on other medical mechanisms in the event that the gene therapy fails to work permanently for them.
