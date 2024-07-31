About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Revolutionary Biannual Injection Provides 100% HIV Prevention in Women

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 31 2024 4:18 PM

Highlights:
  • No HIV infections among women who received the injection
  • Outperforms daily prevention pills with a 2% infection rate
  • Twice-yearly administration solves adherence issues
In the development of the fight against HIV/AIDS, a recent study has revealed that two injections of a specific drug per year can provide complete prevention against the virus (1 Trusted Source
New HIV preventive strategy sparks excitement - and protests - at AIDS conference

Go to source). The study's results offer a beacon of hope for millions, particularly young women in high-risk regions .

Breakthrough Efficacy in HIV Prevention Injection

The research, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the AIDS conference in Munich, demonstrated that the biannual shots are 100 percent effective in preventing new HIV infections in women. This remarkable finding comes from a trial involving nearly 5,000 women in South Africa and Uganda. In the group that received the injection, there were no new HIV infections recorded. Conversely, in a control group taking daily prevention pills, approximately 2 percent contracted HIV from infected partners.

Salim Abdool Karim, the Director of an AIDS research center in Durban, South Africa, expressed astonishment at the study's success, stating, “To see this level of protection is stunning.”


The Injection: Lenacapavir

The injections, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Gilead, are marketed under the name Sunlenca. Initially approved in the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions as a treatment for HIV, Sunlenca has shown extraordinary potential as a preventative measure. While Gilead awaited results from similar tests on men, the overwhelmingly positive outcomes in women prompted an early halt to the study, allowing all participants to receive the injections.


Affordability and Accessibility Concerns of the HIV Injection

Despite the excitement surrounding this revolutionary shot, questions remain about its affordability and accessibility. Thandeka Nkosi, who assisted Gilead's research at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation in Masiphumelele, South Africa, emphasized the significance of a biannual injection. Nkosi highlighted that it offers a choice and reduces the stigma associated with daily pill regimens, which has been a significant barrier to consistent use in Africa.

However, experts have raised concerns that Gilead has not committed to making the injections affordable, particularly for those in the most affected regions. The company has proposed a “voluntary licensing program” that would allow some generic producers to manufacture the drug, potentially reducing costs.


A Potential Game-Changer in HIV Prevention

Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the Geneva-based U.N. AIDS agency, underscored the potential impact of this new prevention tool. “Gilead has a tool that could change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic,” Byanyima stated.

While other preventative measures like daily pills and condoms exist, their consistent use has been a challenge, especially in Africa. The introduction of a twice-a-year injection could revolutionize HIV prevention by providing a simpler, more stigma-free option.

The results of this study mark a significant milestone in the global effort to combat HIV/AIDS. With the potential to prevent new infections effectively, lenacapavir injections could transform HIV prevention strategies, especially in regions with high infection rates. However, ensuring the affordability and widespread availability of this treatment will be crucial in leveraging its full potential to change the course of the HIV epidemic.

As the world awaits further results from ongoing studies and the implementation of Gilead's licensing program, the hope is that this breakthrough will soon be accessible to all who need it, heralding a new era in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Reference:
  1. New HIV preventive strategy sparks excitement - and protests - at AIDS conference - (https://www.npr.org/sections/goats-and-soda/2024/07/24/nx-s1-5050843/hiv-preventive-strategy-2024-aids-conference)

Source-Medindia


