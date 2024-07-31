Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, July 31). World Lung Cancer Day : United for a Cure . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 31, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-lung-cancer-day-united-for-a-cure-216631-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "World Lung Cancer Day : United for a Cure". Medindia. Jul 31, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-lung-cancer-day-united-for-a-cure-216631-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "World Lung Cancer Day : United for a Cure". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-lung-cancer-day-united-for-a-cure-216631-1.htm. (accessed Jul 31, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. World Lung Cancer Day : United for a Cure. Medindia, viewed Jul 31, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-lung-cancer-day-united-for-a-cure-216631-1.htm.