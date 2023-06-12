About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Quality Concerns Surround Indian Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM
Highlights:
  • Riemann Labs' cough syrup linked to child deaths in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon
  • WHO reveals Naturcold syrup contains 28.6% toxin, surpassing acceptable limits
  • Indian authorities suspend Riemann's production amid widespread concerns over export quality

Quality Concerns Surround Indian Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths

"In the pursuit of affordable drugs, the cost of compromise proves too high. Riemann Labs' case raises critical questions about the global pharmaceutical supply chain."

Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup
Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup
Three kids have died after consuming cough syrup administered by a mohalla clinic run by the state government in the national capital, revealed sources.
Advertisement


Unidentified quality issues have been discovered in at least one of the five samples of a cough syrup tested by Indian authorities, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. This cough syrup, manufactured by Riemann Labs, has been linked to the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon (1 Trusted Source
WHO urges action to protect children from contaminated medicines

Go to source).

Cough Syrups Associated with the Deaths of 141 Children

Riemann Labs is one of three Indian drugmakers whose cough syrups have been associated with the deaths of 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon since the middle of the previous year. This has raised concerns about the quality of drug exports from India, often referred to as the "world's pharmacy" for its supply of affordable life-saving drugs to countries in need.

WHO's Report on Cough Syrup

In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that a sample of Naturcold syrup from Cameroon, identified as Riemann's product, contained up to 28.6% of the toxin diethylene glycol, exceeding the acceptable limit of 0.10%.

In response to the WHO alert, Indian authorities suspended Riemann's production, citing violations of good manufacturing practices. Subsequently, five Naturcold samples were sent for testing, and at least one of them was found to be of "not of standard" quality, as per the anonymous sources.
Homemade Cough Syrups
Homemade Cough Syrups
Homemade cough syrups can be a natural cough suppressant, without causing any side effects. Here are a few ways to make cough syrup at home.
Advertisement

The specific issues with the sample were not disclosed by the sources, who preferred to remain unnamed due to the sensitivity of the matter. Riemann Labs and the drug regulator of Madhya Pradesh state, where the company is located, did not respond to Reuters' queries.

An inspection of Riemann's factory in June by state and federal regulators revealed violations, including improper ventilation that increased the risk of cross-contamination.

Riemann reportedly informed the state regulator that it was undertaking repairs to resume production. Other Indian cough syrup manufacturers implicated in overseas deaths have also applied to reopen their factories.

Since June, India has made testing mandatory for cough syrup exports and intensified scrutiny of drugmakers, uncovering various deficiencies in recent inspections, such as poor documentation and a lack of self-assessment.

Reference :
  1. WHO urges action to protect children from contaminated medicines - (https:www.who.int/news/item/23-01-2023-who-urges-action-to-protect-children-from-contaminated-medicines)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Indian Drugmaker Marion Biotech Halts Manufacture of Cough Syrup
Indian Drugmaker Marion Biotech Halts Manufacture of Cough Syrup
Experts say that cough syrups contain ¡¥unacceptable levels¡¦ of Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol which can be harmful.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Honey and Lemon are Good for Cough
Honey and Lemon are Good for Cough
The NHS has recommended a home remedy made of honey and lemon for cough on their website.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that ...
Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or ...
Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Health Watch

National Handwashing Awareness Week: Promoting Effective Hand Hygiene

National Handwashing Awareness Week: Promoting Effective Hand Hygiene

Elevate your well-being during National Handwashing Awareness Week. Know the history, facts, and effective techniques for a healthier, cleaner you.
Deadly Nitazenes: A Lethal Wave in the UK's Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Deadly Nitazenes: A Lethal Wave in the UK's Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Nitazenes, 300x stronger than heroin, silently infiltrate UK drugs, leaving a trail of deaths.
White Lung Syndrome: Bacterial Pneumonia Sweeping the Globe

White Lung Syndrome: Bacterial Pneumonia Sweeping the Globe

There is a global outbreak of White Lung Syndrome, a mysterious bacterial pneumonia affecting children. Uncover the urgent need for international collaboration.
Sound Pad Project: Transformative Power of Hip-Hop Dancing for Disability Inclusivity

Sound Pad Project: Transformative Power of Hip-Hop Dancing for Disability Inclusivity

Hip-hop dancing, especially breakin', is becoming a tool for disability advocacy. Discover the impact of the innovative Sound Pad project and its role in fostering inclusivity.
Risks of Excess 'Good' Cholesterol on Brain Health

Risks of Excess 'Good' Cholesterol on Brain Health

Contrary to popular belief, researchers have found a startling correlation between elevated levels of "good cholesterol" (HDL-C) and an increased risk of dementia in older people.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Quality Concerns Surround Indian Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests