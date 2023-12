Quality Concerns Surround Indian Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths

Cough Syrups Associated with the Deaths of 141 Children

WHO's Report on Cough Syrup

In response to the WHO alert, Indian authorities suspended Riemann's production, citing violations of good manufacturing practices. Subsequently, five Naturcold samples were sent for testing, and at least one of them was found to be of "not of standard" quality, as per the anonymous sources.

The specific issues with the sample were not disclosed by the sources, who preferred to remain unnamed due to the sensitivity of the matter. Riemann Labs and the drug regulator of Madhya Pradesh state, where the company is located, did not respond to Reuters' queries.



An inspection of Riemann's factory in June by state and federal regulators revealed violations, including improper ventilation that increased the risk of cross-contamination.



Riemann reportedly informed the state regulator that it was undertaking repairs to resume production. Other



Since June, India has made testing mandatory for cough syrup exports and intensified scrutiny of drugmakers, uncovering various deficiencies in recent inspections, such as poor documentation and a lack of self-assessment.



Reference : WHO urges action to protect children from contaminated medicines - (https:www.who.int/news/item/23-01-2023-who-urges-action-to-protect-children-from-contaminated-medicines)

