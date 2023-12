Deadly Nitazenes: A Lethal Wave in the UK's Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Advertisement

The Hidden Menace: Nitazenes in Everyday Substances

Law Enforcement's Battle: Curbing Nitazene-Related Overdoses

High-throughput quantification of emerging ''nitazene'' benzimidazole opioid analogs by microextraction and UHPLC-MS/MS - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37700512/)

According to drug charity workers, this gruesome manifestation may be indicative of a dangerous trend in the drug market - the increased prevalence of synthetic opioids, specifically nitazenes, being mixed with drugs such as heroin. Users are unknowingly exposed to these potent substances, leading to severe health complications.Rory, a crack cocaine user in Aldgate, East London, corroborates this concern. He emphasizes the risks associated with buying drugs off the street, emphasizing that dealers are driven by profit, leading them to dilute or mix substances to maximize gains. Nitazenes, the latest lethal addition to the synthetic opioid family, are causing unprecedented harm on the streets.Comparing nitazenes to fentanyl , a well-known synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and prevalent in North America, the article underscores the severity of the situation. Nitazenes, with properties similar to fentanyl, surpass its strength by being up to 300 times more potent than heroin . Classified as Class A drugs, several nitazenes have only recently been identified, highlighting the urgency of addressing this emerging crisis.The presence of nitazenes in various substances is alarming. Initially detected in a sample of white powder found in a taxi in Wakefield in April 2021, nitazenes have since been identified in heroin, cannabis, cocaine, vape products, and, most notably, black market pills masquerading as the anti-anxiety drug diazepam Law enforcement has been actively involved in combating this crisis. In October, a police raid on a "sophisticated factory" in Waltham Forest resulted in the recovery of approximately 150,000 nitazene tablets—the largest stash of synthetic opioids ever seized. Eleven individuals were arrested in connection with this operation, highlighting the complexity and scale of the issue.Detective Superintendent Helen Rance, leading the investigation, emphasizes the widespread detection of synthetic opioids in batches of heroin across London and the UK. These substances significantly elevate the risk of serious harm to users and are suspected to be linked to multiple deaths.The dangers of nitazenes extend beyond the UK, as a batch of drugs cut with this potent opioid in Dublin led to 57 people overdosing within a few days. Professor Eamon Keenan from the Health Safety Executive underscores the substantial risks associated with nitazenes, including overdose, hospitalization, and death.In conclusion, the influx of synthetic opioids, particularly nitazenes, into the UK's drug market poses a severe threat to public health. Users are at risk of unknowingly consuming substances that are exponentially more potent than traditional opioids, leading to a surge in overdoses and fatalities.Law enforcement efforts are underway, but urgent and comprehensive strategies are needed to address this evolving crisis and protect vulnerable individuals from the devastating consequences of these powerful synthetic opioids.Source: Medindia