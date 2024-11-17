Purple Power: Superfoods to Boost Your Health

Add a splash of purple to your diet! Discover the top 5 superfoods that can transform your health with their rich antioxidant content.

Highlights: Anthocyanins in purple foods act as powerful antioxidants, reducing inflammation and protecting against chronic diseases

Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, has cancer-fighting properties due to its high anthocyanin content

Purple cabbage is a nutrient powerhouse with anti-inflammatory benefits, perfect for boosting your diet

Top 5 Purple Foods For Good Health



Balckberries

Purple Cabbage

Red Dragon Fruit

Eggplants

Black Rice or Forbidden Rice

Natural purple foods have numerous health benefits due to their high concentration of strong plant components. Though the color purple is commonly associated with fruits, there are several purple-colored meals to pick from, including vegetables and grains.Here are 5 purple foods that are not only visually stunning but also healthful and delicious.Blackberries are among the most popular purple fruits. These delicious berries are high in nutritional value and anthocyanin pigments (1). Anthocyanins are polyphenol compounds that give food its purple, blue, or red color. They act as powerful antioxidants in your body, protecting your cells from damage and reducing inflammation, which can lead to negative health outcomes. Anthocyanins improve your health in a variety of ways. Consuming anthocyanin-rich foods, such as blackberries, may protect against a variety of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, certain malignancies, and heart disease. Blackberries also include high levels of polyphenol antioxidants, fiber, and minerals such as vitamin C, folate, magnesium, potassium, and manganese. All these elements make blackberries an extremely nutritious option for a pleasant and sweet treat.All cabbage varieties are quite healthy. Purple cabbage, often known as red cabbage, includes anthocyanins, which increase the health benefits of this cruciferous vegetable (2). Purple cabbage is high in fiber, provitamin A, and vitamin C. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties due to the large quantities of powerful plant compounds present in its highly colored leaves (3). Purple cabbage can be used in the same way as green cabbage, and it is a great addition to slaws, stews, and stir-fries.Red dragon fruit features beautiful reddish-purple flesh with small black edible seeds. This tropical fruit has a kiwi-like texture and a somewhat sweet taste. Dragon fruits are low in calories but high in fiber, vitamin C, and magnesium, making them an excellent complement to fruit salads and other sweet meals. Red dragon fruits also have a high content of antioxidants. According to a test-tube study, an extract from red dragon fruit may be able to inhibit the growth of certain types of human cancer cells, including breast cancer, as well as promote cancer cell death (4).Eggplants occur in many different colors, but purple-skinned eggplants are among the most common. Though not as nutrient-dense as some of the other foods on our list, eggplants are strong in antioxidants and manganese, which are necessary for bone health and metabolism (5). Purple eggplant peel contains a high concentration of the anthocyanin nasunin, which has been demonstrated in animal and laboratory research to have anti-inflammatory and heart-protective characteristics (6, 7).Black rice (), sometimes known as "forbidden rice," is a distinctive rice type that turns a deep purple color when cooked (8). Unlike other types of rice, highly pigmented forbidden rice has a rich source of anthocyanins, which may have cancer-fighting properties. In test tube and animal experiments, black rice anthocyanins were found to suppress cancer cell development and trigger cancer cell death (9, 10). This vibrant grain is a vivid substitute for white or brown rice and may be used in a variety of dishes, including soups, stir-fries, and pilafs.Purple-colored foods provide numerous health benefits and add color to your diet. Incorporating purple foods into your diet, such as blackberries, forbidden rice or purple cabbage, will help you get a healthy amount of anthocyanin antioxidants and other minerals. Try including a couple of the fruits, veggies, and grains on this list into your next meal or snack to reap the benefits of these health-promoting foods.Source-Medindia