TMEM158 ( Transmembrane Protein 158) : Redifining Ovarian Cancer Care

TMEM158 is more than a gene, it is a potential game changer in the fight against ovarian cancer.

Highlights: Ovarian cancer is the leading cause cancer related deaths among women

TMEM158 can be used as a potential biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer

TMEM158 is found in various tissues but it is overexpressed in ovarian cancer cells

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

TMEM158, as plasma cfRNA marker, promotes proliferation and doxorubicin resistance in ovarian cancer



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Early detection is key! TMEM158 could be the non-invasive biomarker we need for ovarian cancer diagnosis. #ovariancancerawareness #TMEM158 #cellfreeRNA #medindia’

Early detection is key! TMEM158 could be the non-invasive biomarker we need for ovarian cancer diagnosis. #ovariancancerawareness #TMEM158 #cellfreeRNA #medindia’

Role of TMEM158 in Ovarian Cancer

Doxorubicin Resistance in Ovarian Cancer

chemotherapeutic drug

Drug resistance to doxorubicin is mediated through the ABCG2 protein by the TMEM158 gene.ABCG2 protein ( ATP-binding cassette sub-family G member. Is an efflux pump protein that actively transports the chemotherapy drugs out of cancer cells reducing the intracellular drug concentration and its therapeutic action.

Advertisement

Can improve the sensitivity of cancer cells to chemotherapy

Can improve the efficacy of chemotherapeutic regimen

Act as a biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer through cell-free RNA assays from blood samples

TMEM158, as plasma cfRNA marker, promotes proliferation and doxorubicin resistance in ovarian cancer - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41397-024-00357-8)