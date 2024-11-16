About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

TMEM158 ( Transmembrane Protein 158) : Redifining Ovarian Cancer Care

Written by Dr. Bhavani Gunasekaran , Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics on Nov 16 2024 3:36 PM

TMEM158 is more than a gene, it is a potential game changer in the fight against ovarian cancer.

TMEM158 ( Transmembrane Protein 158) : Redifining Ovarian Cancer Care
Highlights:
  • Ovarian cancer is the leading cause cancer related deaths among women
  • TMEM158 can be used as a potential biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer
  • TMEM158 is found in various tissues but it is overexpressed in ovarian cancer cells
Ovarian cancer is a leading cause of cancer related deaths among women worldwide. Early diagnosis and the development of targeted treatments are essential for improving patient survival. To fight against ovarian cancer it is important to discover potential biomarkers for early intervention (1 Trusted Source
TMEM158, as plasma cfRNA marker, promotes proliferation and doxorubicin resistance in ovarian cancer

Go to source).
TMEM158 may serve as a promising biomarker to personalize treatment for ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer | Cancer in the Ovaries - Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention
Ovarian Cancer | Cancer in the Ovaries - Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention
Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the ''silent killer'' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Role of TMEM158 in Ovarian Cancer

TMEM158 ( transmembrane protein 158) encodes a transmembrane protein that plays a role in maintaining cell membrane integrity and regulates molecular movements across cell membrane.

It is expressed in various tissues and is overexpressed in ovarian cancers. TMEM158 can be used as a biomarker for diagnosing ovarian cancer that can be detected early through blood based tests using plasma cell-free RNA(cfRNA). It can act as non-invasive diagnostic biomarker for ovarian cancers.

TMEM158 overexpression in ovarian cancer is linked to increased cell viability and proliferation, key feature of tumor growth. This shows that TMEM158 contributes to oncogenesis that promotes survival and growth of cancer cells.

Black Tea: A New Tool to Battle Ovarian Cancer
Black Tea: A New Tool to Battle Ovarian Cancer
Black tea can now prevent ovarian cancer among women who drink it over the long term
It can be used as a target for therapeutic intervention in ovarian cancer.

Doxorubicin Resistance in Ovarian Cancer

Doxorubicin is used as a chemotherapeutic drug in ovarian cancer treatment but its effectiveness is limited due to the development of drug resistance.
  1. Drug resistance to doxorubicin is mediated through the ABCG2 protein by the TMEM158 gene.ABCG2 protein ( ATP-binding cassette sub-family G member.
  2. Is an efflux pump protein that actively transports the chemotherapy drugs out of cancer cells reducing the intracellular drug concentration and its therapeutic action.
TMEM158 regulates ABCG2 protein, which promotes drug efflux and leads cancer cells to resist the cytotoxic effect of doxorubicin. When TMEM158 is overexpressed, it increases discharge of drug doxorubicin which results in reduced drug accumulation in ovarian cancer cells. Then the cells become less sensitive to doxorubicin.

Advertisement
Calcitriol May Improve Chances of Survival in Ovarian Cancer
Calcitriol May Improve Chances of Survival in Ovarian Cancer
New ovarian cancer target has been identified by experts at the Houston Methodist Cancer Center. Preclinical research shows that malignant cells are linked to supportive fibroblasts and they can be hit with Calcitriol.
The role of TMEM158 in promoting cancer cell proliferation and drug resistance can be a promising target for the development of new cancer therapies. Treatment to block TMEM158 expression or inhibit its interaction with ABCG2 potentially:
  • Can improve the sensitivity of cancer cells to chemotherapy
  • Can improve the efficacy of chemotherapeutic regimen
  • Act as a biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer through cell-free RNA assays from blood samples
Identification of TMEM158 as both a biomarker and therapeutic target offers new strategies for early diagnosis and to overcome drug resistance in ovarian cancer which can provide more effective and personalized treatment options for patients.

Reference:
  1. TMEM158, as plasma cfRNA marker, promotes proliferation and doxorubicin resistance in ovarian cancer - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41397-024-00357-8)

Source-Medindia
AI Predicts Ovarian Cancer Therapy Outcomes With Precision
AI Predicts Ovarian Cancer Therapy Outcomes With Precision
The newly developed artificial intelligence tool was used to predict ovarian cancer therapy outcomes.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement