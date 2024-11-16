TMEM158 ( Transmembrane Protein 158) : Redifining Ovarian Cancer Care

TMEM158 is more than a gene, it is a potential game changer in the fight against ovarian cancer.
- Ovarian cancer is the leading cause cancer related deaths among women
- TMEM158 can be used as a potential biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer
- TMEM158 is found in various tissues but it is overexpressed in ovarian cancer cells
TMEM158, as plasma cfRNA marker, promotes proliferation and doxorubicin resistance in ovarian cancer
TMEM158 may serve as a promising biomarker to personalize treatment for ovarian cancer.
Role of TMEM158 in Ovarian CancerTMEM158 ( transmembrane protein 158) encodes a transmembrane protein that plays a role in maintaining cell membrane integrity and regulates molecular movements across cell membrane.
It is expressed in various tissues and is overexpressed in ovarian cancers. TMEM158 can be used as a biomarker for diagnosing ovarian cancer that can be detected early through blood based tests using plasma cell-free RNA(cfRNA). It can act as non-invasive diagnostic biomarker for ovarian cancers.
TMEM158 overexpression in ovarian cancer is linked to increased cell viability and proliferation, key feature of tumor growth. This shows that TMEM158 contributes to oncogenesis that promotes survival and growth of cancer cells.
It can be used as a target for therapeutic intervention in ovarian cancer.
Doxorubicin Resistance in Ovarian CancerDoxorubicin is used as a
- Drug resistance to doxorubicin is mediated through the ABCG2 protein by the TMEM158 gene.ABCG2 protein ( ATP-binding cassette sub-family G member.
- Is an efflux pump protein that actively transports the chemotherapy drugs out of cancer cells reducing the intracellular drug concentration and its therapeutic action.
- Can improve the sensitivity of cancer cells to chemotherapy
- Can improve the efficacy of chemotherapeutic regimen
- Act as a biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer through cell-free RNA assays from blood samples
