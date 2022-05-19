About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cranberries can Boost Memory and Prevent Dementia

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Including cranberries to your daily diet can help improve memory and brain function
  • Dementia is predicted to affect around 152 million people by 2050
  • Berries (red, blue, or purple color) are rich anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins that help improve cognition

Cranberries can Boost Memory and Prevent Dementia

Eating cranberries everyday can improve memory and brain function and also helps lower bad cholesterol levels, reveals a new research from the University of East Anglia (UK).

A new study published today highlights the neuroprotective potential of cranberries.

Can Cranberries Lower Heart Disease Risk?
Can Cranberries Lower Heart Disease Risk?
Cranberries play an important role in supporting good blood vessel function and improving cardiovascular health.
Advertisement


How Cranberries Prevent Dementia?

The research team studied the benefits of consuming the equivalent of a cup of cranberries a day among 50 to 80-year-olds.

They hope that their findings could have implications for the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

Lead researcher Dr. David Vauzour, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Dementia is expected to affect around 152 million people by 2050. There is no known cure, so it is crucial that we seek modifiable lifestyle interventions, such as diet, that could help lessen disease risk and burden.
Cranberries Prevent Urinary Tract Infections
Cranberries Prevent Urinary Tract Infections
Cranberry products aid in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs) and are advised by the doctors as as first line of defense against UTIs.
Advertisement

"Past studies have shown that higher dietary flavonoid intake is associated with slower rates of cognitive decline and dementia. And foods rich in anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins, which give berries their red, blue, or purple color, have been found to improve cognition.

Cranberries are rich in these micronutrients and have been recognized for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.



"We wanted to find out more about how cranberries could help reduce age-related neurodegeneration."

Do Cranberries Improve Brain Function?

The research team investigated the impact of eating cranberries for 12 weeks on brain function and cholesterol among 60 cognitively healthy participants.

Half of the participants consumed freeze-dried cranberry powder, equivalent to a cup or 100g of fresh cranberries, daily. The other half consumed a placebo.

The study is one of the first to examine cranberries and their long-term impact on cognition and brain health in humans.

The results showed that consuming cranberries significantly improved the participants' memory of everyday events (visual episodic memory), neural functioning and delivery of blood to the brain (brain perfusion).

Dr Vauzour said: "We found that the participants who consumed the cranberry powder showed significantly improved episodic memory performance in combination with an improved circulation of essential nutrients such as oxygen and glucose to important parts of the brain that support cognition - specifically memory consolidation and retrieval."

"The cranberry group also exhibited a significant decrease in LDL or 'bad' cholesterol levels, known to contribute to atherosclerosis - the thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a build-up of plaque in the inner lining of an artery. This supports the idea that cranberries can improve vascular health and may in part contribute to the improvement in brain perfusion and cognition.

"Demonstrating in humans that cranberry supplementation can improve cognitive performance and identifying some of the mechanisms responsible is an important step for this research field.

"The findings of this study are very encouraging, especially considering that a relatively short 12-week cranberry intervention was able to produce significant improvements in memory and neural function," he added.

"This establishes an important foundation for future research in the area of cranberries and neurological health." The study was supported by a grant from The Cranberry Institute. It was led by the University of East Anglia in collaboration with researchers at the Leiden Univer

sity Medical Center (Netherlands), the University of Parma (Italy) and the Quadram Institute (UK). 'Chronic consumption of Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon) for 12 weeks improves episodic memory and regional brain perfusion in healthy older adults: A randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-groups study' is published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition on May 19, 2022.



Source: Eurekalert
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, May 19). Cranberries can Boost Memory and Prevent Dementia . Medindia. Retrieved on May 19, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cranberries-can-boost-memory-and-prevent-dementia-207175-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Cranberries can Boost Memory and Prevent Dementia ". Medindia. May 19, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cranberries-can-boost-memory-and-prevent-dementia-207175-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Cranberries can Boost Memory and Prevent Dementia ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cranberries-can-boost-memory-and-prevent-dementia-207175-1.htm. (accessed May 19, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Cranberries can Boost Memory and Prevent Dementia . Medindia, viewed May 19, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cranberries-can-boost-memory-and-prevent-dementia-207175-1.htm.

Advertisement

Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Can drinking tea prevent dementia? The antioxidants present in tea reduce inflammation in the brain to lower dementia progression.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryBrain Exercises to Improve Memory
Foods to Improve Memory PowerFoods to Improve Memory Power
Health Benefits of CranberriesHealth Benefits of Cranberries
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize ThingsQuick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power Health Benefits of Cranberries 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Selfie Addiction Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Daily Calorie Requirements Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood Pressure Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Hospital Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close