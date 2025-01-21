About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025

Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Jan 21 2025 3:25 PM

National Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025 highlights the silent progression of glaucoma and emphasizes early detection, prevention, and management to preserve vision.

Highlights:
  • Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness globally
  • Early detection through regular eye exams is vital for prevention
  • High-risk groups include those over 60, with family history, or specific ethnicities
January is the National Glaucoma Awareness Month, which is a traditional campaign that aims at raising people’s awareness about glaucoma as one of the most potent threats to human vision (1 Trusted Source
Glaucoma Awareness Month

Go to source).
Glaucoma is an eye disease that leads to the degeneration of the optic nerve by increased pressure inside the eye. If not treated they can cause complete loss of vision, starting with side vision and progress to total blindness. It really is a dangerous disease because those who have it usually feel quite healthy and some of the first stages of the disease go unnoticed.


Glaucoma - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Glaucoma - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.
Advertisement

Importance of Early Detection

Glaucoma diagnosis at an early stage is important as a way of managing the disease. One has to go for an eye check up frequently in order to seek any sign of damage to the optic nerve despite poor vision. Essential parts of early detection are regular dilated eye exams, intraocular pressure checks and visual field tests.


Advertisement
Contact Lens may Predict Glaucoma Progression
Contact Lens may Predict Glaucoma Progression
A smart contact lens may help in predicting glaucoma progression and treatment evaluation.

Who Is at Risk?

While anyone can develop glaucoma, certain groups are at higher risk:
  • Individuals over the age of 60
  • African Americans over age 40
  • Hispanic/Latino individuals
  • Asian Americans
  • People with a family history of glaucoma
  • Those with conditions such as diabetes or hypertension

Advertisement
Cataract Surgery in Infants Might Increase Risk of Glaucoma
Cataract Surgery in Infants Might Increase Risk of Glaucoma
Cataract surgery in infants may not reduce the risk of glaucoma and poses a 22 percent risk of developing glaucoma 10 years later.

Raising Awareness: Objectives and Initiatives

National Glaucoma Awareness Month in 2025 focuses to create awareness on the fact that glaucoma is a disease that does not come with symptoms and how one can prevent it. This involves:
  • Community Outreach: Hosting educating programs and free screening programs.
  • Medical Advocacy: Emphasizing the standpoint of the healthcare techniques in the early diagnosis.
  • Public Health Initiatives: The regular eye check-up and the availability of affordable eye care services.
Strengthening healthier habits is one of the critical messages communicated through this campaign. Recommended practices include:
  • Regular Eye Exams: Crucial for early detection particularly to those individuals considered at high risk for a particular disease.
  • Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Include a lot of greens, omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants in your diet to help avoid conditions that may harm your eyes.
  • Protecting Eyes: Protecting skin from the dangerous effect of UV rays using sunglasses.
  • Limiting Screen Time: Applying a rule of 20-20-20 to minimize eye strain after a long time spent working.

Supplementation of Vitamin B3 Prevents Glaucoma
Supplementation of Vitamin B3 Prevents Glaucoma
The risk of developing glaucoma increases with age. Administration of Vitamin B3 could be a cheap alternative in developing new treatments for glaucoma.

How to Participate in Glaucoma Awareness Month

Participation in the awareness campaign can range from individual actions to community efforts:
  • Whenever using social media, ensure to post facts about glaucoma disease.
  • Encourage friends and families to get routine check-ups.
  • Support groups with financial contributions on the research and the support of patients suffering from glaucoma.
  • Make use of screening events that are provided at low or no cost by clinics or hospitals.
National Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025 is a crucial event to give people an idea of how they can care about their eyes. This is a silent thief of vision; however, proper education, early diagnosis, and approaches to the management of this condition will significantly alleviate effects of the disease.

Reference:
  1. Glaucoma Awareness Month - (https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/outreach-resources/glaucoma-resources/glaucoma-awareness-month)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education