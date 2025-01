Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025

National Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025 highlights the silent progression of glaucoma and emphasizes early detection, prevention, and management to preserve vision.

January is the National Glaucoma Awareness Month , which is a traditional campaign that aims at raising people’s awareness about glaucoma as one of the most potent threats to human vision ().Glaucoma is an eye disease that leads to the degeneration of the optic nerve by increased pressure inside the eye. If not treated they can cause complete loss of vision , starting with side vision and progress to total blindness. It really is a dangerous disease because those who have it usually feel quite healthy and some of the first stages of the disease go unnoticed.Glaucoma diagnosis at an early stage is important as a way of managing the disease. One has to go for an eye check up frequently in order to seek any sign of damage to the optic nerve despite poor vision. Essential parts of early detection are regular dilated eye exams, intraocular pressure checks and visual field tests.While anyone can develop glaucoma, certain groups are at higher risk:National Glaucoma Awareness Month in 2025 focuses to create awareness on the fact that glaucoma is a disease that does not come with symptoms and how one can prevent it. This involves:Strengthening healthier habits is one of the critical messages communicated through this campaign. Recommended practices include:Participation in the awareness campaign can range from individual actions to community efforts:National Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025 is a crucial event to give people an idea of how they can care about their eyes. This is a silent thief of vision; however, proper education, early diagnosis, and approaches to the management of this condition will significantly alleviate effects of the disease.Source-Medindia