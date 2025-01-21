Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2025, January 21). Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025 . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/protect-your-vision-glaucoma-awareness-month-2025-218681-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025". Medindia. Jan 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/protect-your-vision-glaucoma-awareness-month-2025-218681-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/protect-your-vision-glaucoma-awareness-month-2025-218681-1.htm. (accessed Jan 21, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2025. Protect Your Vision: Glaucoma Awareness Month 2025. Medindia, viewed Jan 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/protect-your-vision-glaucoma-awareness-month-2025-218681-1.htm.