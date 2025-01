Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Prevent, Vaccinate!

Cervical cancer is preventable, and this January, let’s unite to educate, vaccinate, and screen for a healthier tomorrow.

Highlights: HPV vaccination can drastically reduce cervical cancer risk

Regular screenings like Pap smears detect early changes in the cervix

Access to healthcare and awareness campaigns are critical to prevention

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

IARC marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

HPV vaccination can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases! #hpvvaccine #cervicalcancerprevention’

HPV vaccination can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases! #hpvvaccine #cervicalcancerprevention’

Advertisement

Understanding Cervical Cancer and How it Spreads

Advertisement

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month-2025 Theme

Advertisement

Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaigns

Regular Screenings: Pap smears and HPV testing can detect precancerous changes in the cervix and should be treated while still in the early stages.

Pap smears and HPV testing can detect precancerous changes in the cervix and should be treated while still in the early stages. Lifestyle Choices: The following behaviors can also help reduce the risk of getting HPV: Avoid unprotected sex, and smoking, and follow a healthy diet.

The following behaviors can also help reduce the risk of getting HPV: Avoid unprotected sex, and smoking, and follow a healthy diet. Understanding Symptoms: They include abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain and unusual discharge and should be sought for a medical check-up.

Improving Healthcare Access for Cancer Prevention

Strengthening Infrastructure: Ensuring that the department store format is extended to cater to screening and vaccinations for people in rural regions.

Ensuring that the department store format is extended to cater to screening and vaccinations for people in rural regions. Outreach Programs: Organizing population HPV education campaigns to encourage women to come for the vaccines and create awareness on myths surrounding the vaccines.

Organizing population HPV education campaigns to encourage women to come for the vaccines and create awareness on myths surrounding the vaccines. Government Initiatives: Support vaccination costs and make vaccines accessible in all outpatient clinics and walk-in clinics.

Global Goals for Elimination

90% of girls were fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15.

70% of women were screened with high performance tests by ages 35 and 45.

90% of women with cervical disease were treated effectively.

HPV Vaccination: This is the most protective intervention for girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years.

This is the most protective intervention for girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years. Regular Screening: Our target group of women in the age range of 25–65 years, should have Pap smears and HPV tests as necessary.

Our target group of women in the age range of 25–65 years, should have Pap smears and HPV tests as necessary. Lifestyle Modifications: Along with the above, it’s important not to smoke, follow a proper diet, and avoid unsafe practices in sexual matters.

IARC marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025 - (https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/iarc-marks-cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2025/)

Organizations around the world celebrate Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January to draw attention to the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of cervical cancer. As a message of this cervical cancer awareness campaign, the global theme for 2025 is “We Can Prevent Cervical Cancer". For India in particular, where cervical cancer is among the leading health concerns, this awareness drive is particularly needed ().Cervical cancer affects the cervical cells which is the lower part of uterus that is attached to the vagina. This is due to continued outbreaks worldwide of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) that account for nearly 90% of cases. Cervical cancer mortality among woman age groups 30-69 in India accounts to approximately 17 % of all cancer deaths in women and this calls for prevention.HPV is shed through skin to skin contact; this is most likely to occur during sexual intercourse. Although the disease is preventable, a number of women remain in the dark concerning such correct measures such as HPV vaccines, screening tests and lifestyle modification.The 2025 theme focuses on collective responsibility to prevent cervical cancer. It sets an ambitious target: ensuring that 90% of girls receive the HPV vaccine by age 15. Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer, making it a cornerstone of prevention efforts.During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, campaigns aim to educate women on:They also promote dialogue among healthcare providers, educators, and policymakers in order to promote cervical cancer control.The situation in India is slightly different as cervical cancer prevention requires significant improvements in tackling inequality in accessing healthcare. Rural and underprivileged women have no resources to get a vaccination done or take a screening test. Addressing these gaps requires:The World Health Organization (WHO) has set ambitious targets to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030:India’s endeavors to meet these goals shall however entail continuous lobbying for the needed funds and people’s support.Cervical cancer prevention depends on the degree of its early detection, and this starts with knowledge. Here are the essential steps:Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025 sends the message to the public that this is a task that everyone should come in to achieve. With increased access to educated people, better health care services, and encouragement of the government for HPV vaccination we can bring down cervical cancer to a great extent and, in turn, save many lives.Together we can build a world where cervical cancer is not a prominent killer of women with cancer. The time for action is now – let’s educate, vaccinate, screen for a healthier tomorrow.Source-Medindia