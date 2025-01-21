Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, January 21). Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Prevent, Vaccinate! . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2025-prevent-vaccinate-218684-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Prevent, Vaccinate!". Medindia. Jan 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2025-prevent-vaccinate-218684-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Prevent, Vaccinate!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2025-prevent-vaccinate-218684-1.htm. (accessed Jan 21, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Prevent, Vaccinate!. Medindia, viewed Jan 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2025-prevent-vaccinate-218684-1.htm.