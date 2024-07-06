About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sudha Murty Pushes for Government-Sponsored Cervical Cancer Vaccination Program

by Dr. Pavithra on Jul 6 2024 3:08 PM

Recently nominated MP Sudha Murty has called for a government-sponsored vaccination program to combat cervical cancer, emphasizing the need to prioritize preventive healthcare for young girls. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, she highlighted the urgency of widespread vaccination to protect against this life-threatening disease (1 Trusted Source
HPV vaccine: Who needs it, how it works

Go to source).

Promoting Preventive Healthcare Among Young Girls

During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, the renowned author expressed her deep concern for women’s health, specifically advocating for the implementation of a cervical cancer vaccination program. Murty underscored the critical need for such initiatives to safeguard the health of young girls across the nation.

HPV Vaccine: Cervical Cancer Prevention Beyond Age 26
The HPV vaccine shields against HPV strains linked to cervical cancer, offering benefits for individuals up to the age of 45.

Targeting Girls Aged Nine to Fourteen

Murty emphasized the importance of vaccinating girls between the ages of nine and fourteen, drawing a parallel to the successful COVID-19 vaccination drive. She argued that it would not be difficult for the government to extend its vaccination efforts to include cervical cancer prevention, thereby significantly reducing the risk of this deadly cancer among young girls.

Sudha Murty’s plea for a government-backed cervical cancer vaccination program aims to initiate a vital conversation about the importance of preventive healthcare and the well-being of future generations. Her advocacy highlights the potential for such programs to save lives and promote better health outcomes for women across India.

Source-Medindia
Indian Women's Guide to Cervical Cancer Prevention
How to prevent cervical cancer? Uncover key strategies: vaccination, early detection, and collaborative efforts for a healthier future.
First Cervical Cancer Vaccine Made in India to be Launched
What is India’s milestone development in cervical cancer prevention? A new indigenously developed vaccine for cervical cancer is going to be available at an affordable price.
Therapeutic HPV Vaccine may Benefit Cervical Cancer Patients
In patients with end-stage cervical cancer, who currently have few treatment options, integrating therapeutic cancer vaccines with traditional drug regimens could invigorate anticancer immunity and improve outcomes, revealed clinical trial results.

