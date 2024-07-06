Sudha Murty Pushes for Government-Sponsored Cervical Cancer Vaccination Program

Recently nominated MP Sudha Murty has called for a government-sponsored vaccination program to combat cervical cancer, emphasizing the need to prioritize preventive healthcare for young girls. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, she highlighted the urgency of widespread vaccination to protect against this life-threatening disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Promoting Preventive Healthcare Among Young GirlsDuring a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, the renowned author expressed her deep concern for women’s health, specifically advocating for the implementation of a cervical cancer vaccination program. Murty underscored the critical need for such initiatives to safeguard the health of young girls across the nation.
Targeting Girls Aged Nine to FourteenMurty emphasized the importance of vaccinating girls between the ages of nine and fourteen, drawing a parallel to the successful COVID-19 vaccination drive. She argued that it would not be difficult for the government to extend its vaccination efforts to include cervical cancer prevention, thereby significantly reducing the risk of this deadly cancer among young girls.
Sudha Murty’s plea for a government-backed cervical cancer vaccination program aims to initiate a vital conversation about the importance of preventive healthcare and the well-being of future generations. Her advocacy highlights the potential for such programs to save lives and promote better health outcomes for women across India.
