Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022

Organizational Efforts

Join Hands to Prevent Cervical Cancer

Contacting the local media for coverage and press release of cervical health awareness month.

Send proclamations to the local legislative office for publicly recognizing the awareness drive.

Display and distribute posters on social media regarding cervical cancer awareness month and share prevention messages on cervical cancer.

You may use hashtags like #CervicalHealthMonth to get involved and mark a difference.

The United States records beyond 14,000 women with invasive cervical cancer annually. However, with proper screening and vaccination against cervical cancer , the disease is preventable.The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) — Dr.TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus made aThe World Health Organization had also launched the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative in 2020 with three pillars:Non-profit organizations like National Cervical Cancer Coalition (NCCC) along with its local chapters, and American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) strive to bring light to cervical cancer, its importance and early detection, and HPV disease throughout January.These organizations also provide a range of educational resources, fact sheets, podcasts (ASHA's Sex+Health) for the public and healthcare providers on cervical health. The month serves as a special focus to spread the word on cervical health among the communities.Elle Smith — an American model, beauty pageant, and journalist, who was crowned Miss USA 2021 is also an NCCC chapter leader for promoting cervical cancer awareness Global support to research may help formulate new and effective therapies to treat this cancer. One can easily join in this joint motive to advocate the increased knowledge of cervical cancer and HPV diseases. Some of the measures include:The month strives to mark that not a single woman ever dies from cervical cancer. Let us join the noble motive to prevent cervical cancer and save lives.Source: Medindia