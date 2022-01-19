Highlights: Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer, despite its alarming mortality rates

January is celebrated as cervical health awareness month to signify the deadly impacts of cervical cancer

The day helps inculcate important measures to prevent cervical cancer and thereby promote women health

Cervical health awareness month is designated in January every year by The United States to emphasize the importance of cervical cancer.

What is Cervical Cancer? Any malignancy of the cervix (lowermost part of the uterus) is called



Low- and middle-income countries hold the highest incidence rates and mortality rates(~90%) from cervical cancer. Any malignancy of the cervix (lowermost part of the uterus) is called cervical cancer . The predominant cause of cervical cancer is due to HPV (human papillomavirus) infection , transmitted through sexual contact.Low- and middle-income countries hold the highest incidence rates and mortality rates(~90%) from cervical cancer.

'Cervical health awareness month is observed in January every year to highlight the ill effects of invasive cervical cancer and its preventive measures.'

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022