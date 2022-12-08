About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Organ Donation Week 2022 â€“ â€˜Take the Pledge to Save Livesâ€™
Advertisement

Organ Donation Week 2022 – ‘Take the Pledge to Save Lives’

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Hundreds of people die each day waiting for an organ transplant
  • The lack of understanding about the organ donation procedure is the main cause of this scarcity
  • On the occasion of World Organ Donation Week 2022, let’s pledge to donate organs and save lives

World Organ Donation Week is celebrated in 2nd week of August every year to raise awareness about the necessity of organ donation and to encourage people to donate organs after death. Donating an organ is a life-saving gift. This week inspires people to commit to the noblest act of humankind (1 Trusted Source
Organ Donation Day

Go to source).

What is Organ Donation?

Organ donation is the process of giving a healthy organ or tissue to a person who has a failing or damaged organ through a surgical procedure of transplantation. Donations can be made by both living people and after one is deceased. It is done with the consent of the donor while alive or after death along with the consent of the next of kin (2 Trusted Source
Organ Donation

Go to source).

World Organ Donor Week
World Organ Donor Week
Organ donation, considered the highest form of human service, allows the opportunity to give life and let others live, even though we are gone.
Advertisement


A deceased person can donate two kidneys, two lungs, heart, liver, intestine, pancreas and save up to 8 lives. They can also donate tissues such as hand, heart valves, cornea, skin, bone/cartilage, and blood vessels and enhance over 50 lives. One can literally recycle one's body through donation.

What can a Living Person Donate?

: A living person can only donate one kidney, one portion of the liver, and a portion of the pancreas.

The whole procedure follows the Transplantation of Human Organ Act (THOA) of 1994, which covers all medico-legal aspects of organ/tissue transplantation and makes the buying and sale of organs illegal.

Facts About Organ Donation

Importance of Organ Donation Week

Millions of people who are affected by organ failure die while waiting for transplants because of the scarcity and fear around the idea of organ donation. The lack of information about how to donate organs after one's death and misconceptions around organ donation stops many families from donating (4 Trusted Source
Understanding Organ Donation

Go to source).
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Thus, raising public awareness of organ donation is very important and Organ Donation week aims to create awareness amongst people on how to safely donate organs.

Learn More About Organ Transplantation By Numbers

  • India has a rate of 0.6 persons as organ donors per million population whereas countries like Spain have almost 50 per million donation rate.
  • Brain deaths happens only in 3% to 4% deaths hence only 3 to 4 in 1,000 can donate all organs.
  • Almost every minute someone is added to the transplant waiting list somewhere in the world.
  • In the U.S., 90% of adults support organ donation but only 60% are signed up as donors.
  • In India the national register has almost 30,000 people on the waiting list for either a kidney, liver, lungs, or heart.
  • The majority of organ failures in India do not get any care due to lack of access and financial constraints.
  • In India, you can now pledge for organ donation through the driving license.

How to become an Organ Donor?

There are two ways to donate organs, either by committing to organ donation while a person is still living or by committing to organ donation with the family's consent after death.

Here are some basic steps to becoming a donor.

A person can pledge for organ donation at any time during their life by filling out a donor form which can be received either in person or online or by mail:
  • Step 1: Get the donor form from any official website (https://www.mohanfoundation.org/donorcard.asp).
  • Step 2: Fill out the "Organ/Body Donation" form after downloading it.
  • Step 3: Print the "Donor Card" and keep in your wallet.
  • Step 4: Speak to your next of kin or family about your wishes.
Speak to your friends and spread the message about this noble cause. If a person dies without registering and is eligible to donate, their organs can be donated by the person's relatives. The sole requirement for this contribution is that they sign a consent form, which is provided at the time. The body of the deceased is respectfully returned to the family.

As Khalil Gibran said, "You give but little when you give of your possessions, you truly give when you give of yourself."

Donating an organ is a noble act that gives another person a new lease and a second chance in life. Do remember by donating organs you too have extended your own life. After all, once the end comes our body is either cremated or buried, so why not just donate what can be used by others.

So during this Organ Donation Week, try to register yourself as an organ donor and motivate others to help spread awareness about this divine gesture.

"Heaven will accept you even without your organs! Donate them!"

References :
  1. Organ Donation Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/Organ-Donation-Day_pg)
  2. Organ Donation - (https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/)
  3. Organ Donation Statistics - (https://www.organdonor.gov/learn/organ-donation-statistics)
  4. Understanding Organ Donation - (https://organdonationday.timestream.in/assets/brochure/OrganDonation_Brochure_2021_English.pdf)
  5. National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) - (https://notto.gov.in/)


Source: Medindia
Presumed Consent: Will It Work in India?
Presumed Consent: Will It Work in India?
A proposal to introduce a private member's bill, which would allow the inclusion of all adult citizens of the country in a national organ donation register is on the cards. Donation and Transplantation of Human Organ Bill, 2020 could be the answer to India's organ donor shortage.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, August 12). Organ Donation Week 2022 – ‘Take the Pledge to Save Lives’. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 12, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/organ-donation-week-2022-take-the-pledge-to-save-lives-208241-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Organ Donation Week 2022 – ‘Take the Pledge to Save Lives’". Medindia. Aug 12, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/organ-donation-week-2022-take-the-pledge-to-save-lives-208241-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Organ Donation Week 2022 – ‘Take the Pledge to Save Lives’". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/organ-donation-week-2022-take-the-pledge-to-save-lives-208241-1.htm. (accessed Aug 12, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Organ Donation Week 2022 – ‘Take the Pledge to Save Lives’. Medindia, viewed Aug 12, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/organ-donation-week-2022-take-the-pledge-to-save-lives-208241-1.htm.

Advertisement

Poll

Do you want to donate your organs?
Organ Donation Week in India – Donate Your Organs and Save Lives
Organ Donation Week in India – Donate Your Organs and Save Lives
Organ donation week in India this year is being observed fromthe 13th August and aims to raise awareness on the value of organ donation in saving a person's life
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Tongue AbnormalitiesTongue Abnormalities
TransplantationTransplantation
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tongue Abnormalities Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Donation - Recipients Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Find a Doctor Noscaphene (Noscapine)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close