Organ Donation Week 2022 – ‘Take the Pledge to Save Lives’

What can a Living Person Donate?

Facts About Organ Donation

Anyone can be an organ donor irrespective of age, caste, religion, or group

Organ Donation Statistics





Understanding Organ Donation





1 organ donor can save 8 lives and enhance 50 more.

Tissues like the hand, cornea, heart valves, skin, and bone can be donated after natural death, but essential organs like the heart, liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, and pancreas can only be donated after 'brain dead'

National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO)





Organs such as the heart, pancreas, liver, kidneys and lungs can be transplanted to patients whose organs are failing, allowing many of them to return to a normal life.

To be a potential organ donor, anyone under the age of 18 must obtain the permission of a parent or guardian.

Last rites can be performed without any visible deformity in organ donors.

Donors and their families are treated with the utmost care, respect and dignity throughout the process.

Importance of Organ Donation Week

Learn More About Organ Transplantation By Numbers

India has a rate of 0.6 persons as organ donors per million population whereas countries like Spain have almost 50 per million donation rate.

Brain deaths happens only in 3% to 4% deaths hence only 3 to 4 in 1,000 can donate all organs.

Almost every minute someone is added to the transplant waiting list somewhere in the world.

In the U.S., 90% of adults support organ donation but only 60% are signed up as donors.

In India the national register has almost 30,000 people on the waiting list for either a kidney, liver, lungs, or heart.

The majority of organ failures in India do not get any care due to lack of access and financial constraints.

In India, you can now pledge for organ donation through the driving license.

How to become an Organ Donor?

Step 1: Get the donor form from any official website (https://www.mohanfoundation.org/donorcard.asp).

Step 2: Fill out the "Organ/Body Donation" form after downloading it.

Step 3: Print the "Donor Card" and keep in your wallet.

Step 4: Speak to your next of kin or family about your wishes.

