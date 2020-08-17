Varun Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit, announced during the Organ Donation week, that he would be introducing a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha which would allow all adult citizens to be included as organ donors in a national registry. He made this announcement through his social media handle on 13th August. The proposed bill could be a move towards bridging the gap between demand and supply of organs and could help reduce deaths due to organ failure in the country.



The proposed 'Donation and Transplantation of Human Organ Bill, 2020' is likely to be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session in Lok Sabha during August or September. A private member's bill is unrelated to a parliament member's political association but is a proposition made in his individual capacity.

Presumed Consent: Will It Work in India?