COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches Almost 200 Among Doctors in India

The Disparity between IMA Letter and Tamil Nadu Health Minister's Statement

Several disturbing reports are suggesting that the doctors and their family members do not get sufficient drugs and beds for admission in the hospitals.said R.V.Ashokan, IMA's honorary secretary.IMA has also asked to extend state-sponsored medical and life insurance facilities to doctors in all the sectors.The letter written by IMA (headquarters) to the PM of India suggested that Tamil Nadu had encountered 43 doctor deaths making it the highest figure in the country. However, the TN Health Minister C.Vijayabaskarhad claimd a lower figure at 22 doctors'death. The state IMA rejected this report.The first doctor to lose his life to the infection was Simon Hercules of age 55. He was a neurosurgeon at a private hospital in Chennai. It is believed that Dr. Hercules contracted the virus from his patient.Kalyanaraman from Thoothukudi and Sugumaran from Madurantakam GH are the two government doctors who lost their life due to COVID-19.Majority of the doctors were between the age of 40 and 60, with few above 60.The general secretary of the Doctors Association for Social Equality demanded the government to release the accurate list of doctors who have died from COVID-19.As of August 9th, the US has recorded 124,813 cases among Healthcare Personnel and 600 deaths of Healthcare personal due to COVID-19.According to data from Amnesty International as of July 5th 2020According to the WHO announcement on July 17th, over 1.4 million COVID-19 infections occurred among health care workers and this amounted to 10% of all COVID cases globally.In summary, worldwide and in India, there is an alarming number of healthcare workers affected by COVID-19. The government should take measures for the safety and well-being of healthcare workers by providing them with all safety measures including personal protection kits. In many countries, there have been shortages of these essential items. The healthcare worker also needs to be tested frequently and given priority when it comes to treatment.Source: Medindia