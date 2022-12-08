Edelweiss: Skin Care Benefits

- Edelweiss extract provides incredible benefits for your skin
- The flower produces its own antioxidant and DNA-protecting agent
- Edelweiss helps delay aging, prevents wrinkles and even protects the skin from pollutants
Are you looking for a natural products that can repair your skin? Use products that contain Edelweiss extract.
Our skin daily is exposed to dust, dirt, and pollution particles, and not to mention the exposed skin of our face suffers further due to these impurities getting transferred onto it when we touch it. But these pollutant's aren't exclusive to the outdoors; they exist within our homes as well. Even the gas and particulate matter from cooking oil and air fresheners can settle onto our skin. Such constant exposure to external damaging agents can take a heavy toll on our skin, clogging our pores and making our skin dull, dry, and aged, especially for city dwellers.
We do all want radiant, supple, hydrated, and youthful skin but how can we achieve it? While most of us do not go above and beyond the basics when it comes to taking care of our skin but knowledge of certain natural ingredients can work wonders. One such ingredient is Edelweiss.
Edelweiss: What is the Meaning?For those who have watched 'The Sound of Music', the name Edelweiss, derived from German (Edel, meaning noble, and Weiss, meaning white), would ring a bell. But there's a lot more to this small, seemingly delicate flower. Before we delve into why it's invaluable in the beauty industry, let's learn more about this gem.
Flower Power
A small, beautiful, white star-shaped flower, Edelweiss grows in Alpine environments at altitudes as high as 1500-3000 meters above sea level. For a plant of its size, the Edelweiss is incredibly resilient and stands strongly rooted in limestone-rich areas despite extreme environmental and climate conditions like strong winds, frost, and volatile temperatures. It is by no means a new discovery by mankind.
The Edelweiss has existed for centuries and has been used widely in traditional medicine for abdominal and respiratory ailments. In several folk customs, presenting this flower to a loved one symbolizes dedication. Packed with goodness, the Edelweiss is just as powerful when it comes to skincare.
Skin's Best Friend
The Edelweiss flower is the perfect example of the adage, "You don't need to be big to be strong." With its excellent ability to protect itself from the sun's harmful UV rays, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, it's no wonder that it's the beauty industry's best-kept secret.
The flower produces its own antioxidant and DNA-protecting agent called leontopodic acid that allows it to protect itself from harsh environmental conditions and thrive in the rugged mountainside. With greater antioxidants than alpha-tocopherol, a form of vitamin E present in green, leafy vegetables and nuts, the Edelweiss protects the skin's barrier from pollutants and helps delay aging, and prevents wrinkles.
Furthermore, given the kind of pollution we face every day, our skin can become prone to bacterial infections, irritation, and allergies. Edelweiss extract can protect your skin from such infections, thanks to its strong antibacterial properties that can avoid skin inflammation, infections, and allergies and since the flower can protect itself from the harsh rays of the sun, as mentioned before, the same extends to our skin as well.
Apart from protecting the skin from environmental aggressors, this little wonder flower replenishes it with the required elements like collagen and moisture, leaving it supple and hydrated. Edelweiss also restores blood flow, which is critical to the skin's health. The remarkable properties of the plant penetrate through the skin to moisturize even the deepest layers, giving your skin a unique glow.
A Brief Guide on How to Use EdelweissGiven the conditions it grows in, Edelweiss is a plant that is not easy to harvest. Brands that harvest the flower and use its precious extracts to enhance their products, need to do so responsibly and with immense care. It's best to opt for brands that source the plant ethically and sustainably to protect your skin and the planet.
Creams, serums, and oils infused with Edelweiss extracts can be a part of your daily skincare routine, and regular usage is bound to help you see the results that can give you supple, hydrated, youthful, and radiant skin.
Source: IANS
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Hannah Joy. (2022, August 12). Edelweiss: Skin Care Benefits. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 12, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/edelweiss-skin-care-benefits-208245-1.htm.
-
MLA
Hannah Joy. "Edelweiss: Skin Care Benefits". Medindia. Aug 12, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/edelweiss-skin-care-benefits-208245-1.htm>.
Chicago
Hannah Joy. "Edelweiss: Skin Care Benefits". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/edelweiss-skin-care-benefits-208245-1.htm. (accessed Aug 12, 2022).
Harvard
Hannah Joy. 2021. Edelweiss: Skin Care Benefits. Medindia, viewed Aug 12, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/edelweiss-skin-care-benefits-208245-1.htm.