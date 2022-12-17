About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Olive Leaf Extract Could be the Next Treatment for Endometriosis
Advertisement

Olive Leaf Extract Could be the Next Treatment for Endometriosis

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and infertility
  • Endometriosis depends on estrogen which is a female reproductive hormone
  • Current hormonal treatments for endometriosis can cause hot flashes, tiredness, headache, depression, joint and muscle stiffness, and vaginal dryness

A new study in mice with endometriosis has proven olive leaf extract known as oleuropein to decrease progression of the disease and improve fertility along with having no side effects and being inexpensive and natural

Uterus Bioengineering Using Stem Cells May Help Treat Endometriosis
Uterus Bioengineering Using Stem Cells May Help Treat Endometriosis
Endometriosis could soon be treated using stem cells (iPS cells) that can be induced to produce healthy uterine cells to replace the diseased tissue. A bioengineered uterus could be developed in the future, using this strategy.
Advertisement

Olive Leaf Extract Could be the Next Treatment for Endometriosis

Endometriosis, a condition characterized by pelvic pain, menstrual cramps and infertility. Endometriosis develops when tissue like the lining on the inside of the womb grows outside of the uterus, which may swell and bleed, leading to pain and other symptoms. In a recent study, olive leaf extract known as oleuropein has shown to suppress endometriosis progression and improve the fertility of mice with endometriosis (1 Trusted Source
Oleuropein suppresses endometriosis progression and improves the fertility of mice with endometriosis

Go to source).

Estrogen and Endometriosis

Endometriosis depends on estrogen, a hormone well known for regulating a woman's reproductive functions. Estrogen also affects other organs such as the heart and blood vessels, bones, breasts, skin, hair, mucous membranes, pelvic muscles and the brain.

Endometriosis' dependence on estrogen and inflammation has guided treatments that are based on systematically removing estrogen and using anti-inflammatory drugs. However, current endometriosis treatments have low efficacy, high recurrence rate and cause adverse effects in other tissues affected by estrogen.
Nanoparticles Show Promise for Locating Endometriosis Lesions
Nanoparticles Show Promise for Locating Endometriosis Lesions
A new nanotechnology approach developed by researchers helps locate and remove the painful and dangerous lesions associated with endometriosis.
Advertisement

Since endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent disease, estrogen receptors (ERs) ER-alpha and ER-beta, which mediate the hormones' effects on cells, play essential roles in the development and progression of the condition. These findings suggest that selectively suppressing the activity of ER-beta could help treat the condition without side effects of current hormonal therapies targeting ER-alpha.

Olive Leaves as Treatment for Endometriosis

The researchers found that oleuropein, a natural component found in olive leaves, selectively inhibits ER-beta activity, but not ER-alpha activity, and effectively suppresses the growth of mouse and human endometriosis lesions in mouse models. In addition, oleuropein treatment was neither toxic to the liver nor did it affect the ability of female mice to have offspring. In mice with endometriosis, oleuropein improved the pregnancy rate.

Natural products have been widely and globally used in various preventive and therapeutic health care formats. Unlike synthetic compounds, natural products are generated by enzymatic interactions. The biological activity of natural products involves protein‒protein binding, making them more effective drug candidates. In addition, natural products are a product of evolutionary pressure that results in their novelty. Natural products are more prone to bioactivity than synthetic compounds. For example, 48.6% of cancer drugs have natural origins or are derived from natural products. Therefore, natural products could also be employed to treat endometriosis as non hormonal therapies (2 Trusted Source
Natural Products: Source of Potential Drugs

Go to source).

In addition, olive leaf extracts have various beneficial effects on human health, such as antimicrobial, antiviral, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti aging-associated neurodegeneration, and anticancer effects.

It is metabolized in vivo into elenolic acid and hydroxytyrosol by beta-glucosidase and esterase activity in humans and mice. Hydroxytyrosol is also one of the major components in olive leaf extracts and has antiproliferative, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects on various human cancers.

These promising findings support further exploration of the value of oleuropein as naturopathy for human endometriosis treatment. Oleuropein is less expensive than hormonal therapy, and the current findings suggest that it is safer than current treatments.

References :
  1. Oleuropein suppresses endometriosis progression and improves the fertility of mice with endometriosis - (https://jbiomedsci.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12929-022-00883-2)
  2. Natural Products: Source of Potential Drugs - (https://idosi.org/ajbas/ajbas6(6)14/3.pdf)


Source: Medindia
Night Shifts Linked to Irregular Periods And Endometriosis In Women
Night Shifts Linked to Irregular Periods And Endometriosis In Women
Working in night shifts could predispose women to irregular menstrual cycles and a higher risk of developing endometriosis (chronic painful disorder).

Citations   close

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Dark Green Leafy Veggies

Dark Green Leafy Veggies

All green foods contain an abundance of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll can actually help restore health and ...

Endometriosis

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic painful disorder with endometrial tissue found at abnormal sites such as ovary and ...

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle ...

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of ...

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors ...

Pelvic Pain in Women

Pelvic Pain in Women

Painful pelvic region is a common complaint in females. What is pelvic pain -its causes and treatment with ...

Primary Amenorrhea

Primary Amenorrhea

Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Olive Leaf Extract Could be the Next Treatment for Endometriosis Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests