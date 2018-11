Uterus Bioengineering Using Stem Cells May Help Treat Endometriosis

‘Endometriosis could soon be treated by a new technique that uses stem cells (induced pluripotent stem or iPS cells), which can be reprogrammed to produce healthy uterine cells. These healthy cells will replace the diseased tissue, thereby providing a potential therapeutic approach to cure the disease. This technique could help develop a bioengineered uterus in the future.’

Embryonic Stem Cells: These cells supply new cells to the growing embryo, as it develops into a fetus. These cells are pluripotent and have the ability to differentiate into any cell type.

Adult Stem Cells: These cells supply new cells as an organism grows and replaces cells that may be damaged. These cells are multipotent and can only differentiate into a specific cell type.

Induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) Cells: These stem cells are engineered in the lab by taking adult stem cells such as skin or blood cells and inducing or reprogramming them to differentiate into other cells. iPS cells, like embryonic stem cells, are pluripotent i.e. they have the capacity to differentiate into any cell type. In the present study, iPS cells have been used.

The study is the first of its kind that reports the use of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells that can be reprogrammed to produce uterine cells in humans. These iPS cells can be bioengineered from adult stem cells present in the patient's own body and used to replace cells that have been damaged due to disease.Therefore, these healthy uterine cells can be used to replace the diseased endometrial tissue, without being rejected by the immune system.The study, published in, an online publication of Cell Press, was led by Dr. Serdar Bulun, MD, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA. The team also included Dr. Kaoru Miyazaki from Northwestern University and Dr. Tetsuo Maruyama from Keio University, Tokyo, Japan.These cells can replace cells and tissues that have been damaged or lost due to disease. Stem cells are of three types: Endometriosis is a disease in which tissues that normally line the inner layer of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus on other pelvic organs, such as the ovaries or Fallopian tubes. These tissues thicken and bleed, just like the endometrium during the menstrual cycle. Common symptoms of endometriosis include pain, abnormal periods, and infertility.. There is no effective long-term treatment for endometriosis and it can sometimes lead to ovarian cancer This study has shed new light on how to go about treating endometriosis by replacing the diseased endometrial cells with healthy cells, derived from the woman's own blood or skin.Dr. Serdar Bulun, who has over 25 years of experience in developing new treatments for endometriosis and also the senior author of the study, said:He added:In endometriosis, the endometrial cells do not respond to a hormone called progesterone, which is required for implantation of the fertilized ovum in the uterus. As a result, these defective endometrial stromal fibroblasts travel through the Fallopian tubes and then onto the ovaries and other adjacent tissues in the lower abdomen.Dr. Bulun said:With rapid improvements in cell-based therapy techniques, it will be possible to replace the defective cells that cause pain and inflammation within the uterus, with normal uterine cells, resulting in alleviation of these symptoms. Importantly, the newly generated endometrial tissue will be more conducive for implantation.Dr. Bulun is optimistic that in the future it may be possible to generate a whole uterus by this cell-based therapeutic approach, using the patient's own iPS cells.However, Dr. Bulun cautions:The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Rockville, MD, USA.Source: Medindia