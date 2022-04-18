About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Nanoparticles Show Promise for Locating Endometriosis Lesions

by Colleen Fleiss on April 18, 2022 at 11:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Nanoparticles Show Promise for Locating Endometriosis Lesions

A new nanotechnology approach developed by researchers helps locate and remove the painful and dangerous lesions associated with endometriosis.

The research led by Oleh Taratula of the Oregon State University College of Pharmacy and Ov Slayden of the Oregon National Primate Research Center at Oregon Health & Science University involves magnetic nanoparticles - tiny pieces of matter as small as one-billionth of a meter.

Advertisement


The animal-model study, published today in the journal Small, shows that the iron oxide nanoparticles, injected intravenously, act as a contrast agent - they accumulate in the lesions, making them easier to see by advanced imaging such as MRI.

And when exposed to an alternating magnetic field, a non-invasive procedure, the nanoparticles' temperature soars to more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit, high enough for lesion removal via heat.
Advertisement

"Endometriosis is a debilitating, systemic disease, and the need for an efficient, non-surgical method of removing the lesions is urgent," Taratula said. "We invented targeted nanoparticles with extraordinary heating capabilities that enable the use of magnetic hyperthermia for the safe and efficient elimination of endometriosis lesions."

The endometrium is the innermost layer of the uterus, and endometriosis occurs when endometrium-like tissue forms lesions outside of the uterine cavity - usually involving the ovaries, the fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

On rare occasions, endometrial tissue may spread beyond the pelvic region.

There's no cure for endometriosis, although surgical removal of the lesions can improve fertility. The downside, however, is that the lesions come back about half the time, and more than one-quarter of endometriosis surgery patients need three or more operations because it's hard to find all of the diseased tissue that needs to be removed.

"Endometriosis is a non-malignant condition, but the lesions sometimes perforate organs, resulting in a life-threatening situation," said Olena Taratula of the College of Pharmacy, who also collaborated on the study. "Therapies for pain result in infertility, and patients wishing to improve fertility often seek surgical removal of the lesions. And unfortunately, not only is the recurrence rate high, complications associated with surgery add to the overall risk."

Magnetic hyperthermia had not previously been considered as a potential means of ablating endometriosis lesions because other magnetic nanoparticles have relatively low heating efficiency, she said. The nanoparticles could only get hot enough after being directly injected into diseased tissue, which is not a realistic approach for endometriosis.

The collaboration that also included the College of Pharmacy's Youngrong Park, Abraham Moses, Peter Do and Ananiya Demessie overcame that problem by developing hexagonal-shaped nanoparticles that have more than six times the heating efficiency of conventional spherical nanoparticles when subjected to an alternating magnetic field.

Modifying the nanoparticles with a peptide - multiple amino acids linked in a chain - that targets a cellular receptor abundant in endometriosis cells enhanced their ability to accumulate in endometriosis lesions, the scientists said. Studies of mice with endometriotic tissue transplanted from macaques demonstrated the nanoparticles' ability to eradicate the diseased cells following one session of magnetic hyperthermia.

"Furthermore, in collaboration with Khashayar Farsad from OHSU's Dotter Interventional Institute, we showed the efficiency of the same nanoparticles as an MRI contrast agent," Oleh Taratula said. "This feature of the nanoparticles can aid in the diagnosis of endometriotic lesions by MRI before their exposure to the external alternating magnetic field."

Also part of the project group were Addie Luo of the Oregon National Primate Research Center; Cory Wyatt of the OHSU Department of Diagnostic Radiology; Leonardo Campos and Younes Jahangiri of the Dotter Interventional Institute; Hassan Albarqi of Najran University in Saudi Arabia; and Parinaz Ghanbari, who helped prepare the graphical abstract illustrating the research.

Oleh and Olena Taratula each has an adjunct appointment with OHSU.

The National Institutes of Health, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Primate Research Center and the OSU College of Pharmacy supported this study.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Endometriosis Primary Amenorrhea Hormone Replacement Therapy Pelvic Pain in Women Nanotechnology Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility 

Recommended Reading
Endometriosis
Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a chronic painful disorder with endometrial tissue found at abnormal sites such as ...
Quiz on Endometriosis
Quiz on Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a condition that results in pain associated with menstrual cycle, sexual activity. ...
Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare
Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare
Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more ....
New Nanotechnology-based Cancer Drug Delivery
New Nanotechnology-based Cancer Drug Delivery
A newly developed nanotherapeutic drug delivery strategy eliminated clinically difficult-to-treat .....
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of .....
Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical ...
Pelvic Pain in Women
Pelvic Pain in Women
Painful pelvic region is a common complaint in females. What is pelvic pain -its causes and treatme...
Primary Amenorrhea
Primary Amenorrhea
Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals woman...

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Drug Interaction Checker Vent Forte (Theophylline) Selfie Addiction Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR