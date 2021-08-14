by Dr Jayashree on  August 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Nanotechnology-based Cancer Drug Delivery
The cancer treatment for colorectal cancer and melanoma is improved by using nanotechnology to deliver chemotherapy. This way of drug delivery makes it more effective against aggressive tumors.

Researchers preferred nanotechnology because of its ability to improve drug movement and therapeutic efficacy, as well as the potential to reduce systemic toxicities.

Immunotherapies can boost the immune system's ability to fight off cancer cells. Immune checkpoints are regulators of the immune system, which are pivotal in preventing the body from attacking healthy cells indiscriminately.


Some types of cancer circumvent these checkpoints, allowing cancerous cells to avoid detection and continue to spread.

Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) is a newer therapy that can essentially release the brakes on the immune system and help the body fight back. ICB therapies are effective for some types of cancer, but they don't work for every patient.

Recent research has focused on ways to enhance the power of ICB therapies by combining them with chemotherapeutic agents such as camptothecin. Though camptothecin is potent, it is also unstable, has poor solubility in water, and can have serious side effects for healthy cells.

The research team created the first nanotherapeutic platform of its kind to overcome these hurdles. Using a nanotechnology delivery method, researchers enhanced camptothecin's ability to synergize with ICB therapies, making them more effective against aggressive tumors.

As a result, this nanotherapeutic platform was able to increase the effectiveness of the ICB therapy to eradicate a large portion of early-stage colorectal cancer tumors while concurrently activating the body's memory immunity, and preventing tumor recurrence.

Researchers also noted that their nanotechnology platform can be used to deliver a range of cancer therapeutics, and it has a significant head start in the drug development pipeline as it is derived from sphingomyelin, a lipid that is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

These findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology.They also hope to collaborate with oncologists at the UArizona Cancer Center to further optimize the nanotherapeutic system to make it suitable for an early phase clinical trial.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
‘Drug Sponge’ Could Minimize Chemotherapy Side-effects
A 'drug sponge' has been developed that can soak-up drugs from the bloodstream. Excess chemo drugs delivered to a tumor can be absorbed by the 'drug sponge' when inserted in a vein leaving the target organ.
READ MORE
Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here’s How
Cancer cells can survive chemotherapy by resorting to cannibalism. This behavior provides them with the energy resources to stay alive and cause tumor relapse after the chemotherapy course ends.
READ MORE
Drug Delivery System
Drug delivery systems, is a technology using various chemicals to bind the target drugs, carry them to target organ, tissue or cell where the drug is released at a pre-determined rate.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Oncology Drug Delivery Systems
Drug delivery in oncology offers a localized, prolonged and protected drug interaction with the cancer cells and reduces the side effects.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathySignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaNanotechnologyDrug Delivery SystemOncology Drug Delivery Systems