Do Artificially Sweetened Drinks Affect Urinary Incontinence?

A new study suggests that contrary to popular belief, the consumption of artificially sweetened beverages does not have a significant effect on a woman's likelihood of developing the condition. Urinary incontinence affects nearly 20% of women aged older than 50 years. Many factors can influence a woman's risk of urinary incontinence (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Artificially Sweetened Drinks and Urinary Incontinence

This new study, based on an analysis of data which included more than 80,000 women, specifically sought to examine the association between artificially sweetened beverages and urinary incontinence symptoms. It also aimed to identify which type of urinary incontinence—stress or urge—was most associated with beverages.