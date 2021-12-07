Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?

Highlights:
- Around one in ten women suffer from urinary incontinence
- Women who had urinary incontinence were 66% more likely to report previously diagnosed depressive disorders
- Urinary incontinence may also predispose people to skin and urinary tract infections
People with urinary incontinence experience many complications like urinary tract infections, skin problems, and sleep disorders. Loss of bladder control among women is associated with mental health problems, according to the findings of recent research presented at the European Association of Urology Congress, EAU21.
Professor Christopher Chapple, EAU Secretary-General, from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK, says: "Urinary incontinence is an extremely important clinical condition which is often not recognized by doctors until patients have been suffering for some time. It is important that patients with urinary incontinence are identified at an early stage after it develops and investigated and treated appropriately."
What is Urinary Incontinence, and Why Does It Matter?Urinary incontinence is the unintentional leak of urine caused by the loss of bladder control. Women are more likely to experience urinary incontinence than men due to the events like pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. According to the findings of the Fourth International Consultation on Incontinence, almost half of all women leak urine at some point in their lives. Older men develop this condition as a consequence of prostate problems.
‘Women who had urinary incontinence were 66% more likely to report previously diagnosed depressive disorders than those who did not have this health condition.’
Read More..
Read More..
Prevalence of Mental Health Problems among Women with Urinary IncontinenceResearchers from the University Hospital Centre of São João used the data of around 10,000 women aged 18 or above from a nationwide survey conducted by the Portuguese Health Ministry that records details about various health aspects of the respondents every five years. Other than the physical health conditions, the mental health details included in the survey were addictive behaviors, history of mental health issues, and previous psychiatric diagnosis and consultations underwent by the respondents.
After analyzing all these details, the team found that
- Around one in ten women suffer from urinary incontinence
- Four in ten women over 75 years of age experience loss of bladder control
- Women who had this condition were 66% more likely to report previously diagnosed depressive disorders than those who did not have this health condition
- They were also 65% more likely to experience difficulties while concentrating on any particular work and had a stronger sense of lower self-worth and guilt than their normal counterparts
Ways to Manage Urinary Incontinence
- Do regular pelvic floor muscle exercises
- Take your time and completely empty the bladder while urinating
- Eat fiber-rich foods which can prevent constipation n - a cause of urinary incontinence
- Quit smoking
- Avoid consuming alcohol and caffeinated drinks
References :
- Urinary incontinence - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/urinary-incontinence/symptoms-causes/syc-20352808)
- Definition & Facts for Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence) - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/urologic-diseases/bladder-control-problems/definition-facts)
- Urinary Incontinence - (https://www.urologyhealth.org/urology-a-z/u/urinary-incontinence)
Source: Medindia