People with urinary incontinence experience many complications like urinary tract infections, skin problems, and sleep disorders. Loss of bladder control among women is associated with mental health problems, according to the findings of recent research presented at the European Association of Urology Congress, EAU21.

Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?



Professor Christopher Chapple, EAU Secretary-General, from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK, says: "Urinary incontinence is an extremely important clinical condition which is often not recognized by doctors until patients have been suffering for some time. It is important that patients with urinary incontinence are identified at an early stage after it develops and investigated and treated appropriately."

What is Urinary Incontinence, and Why Does It Matter? Women are more likely to experience urinary incontinence than men due to the events like pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. According to the findings of the Fourth International Consultation on Incontinence, almost half of all women leak urine at some point in their lives. Older men develop this condition as a consequence of prostate problems.



‘Women who had urinary incontinence were 66% more likely to report previously diagnosed depressive disorders than those who did not have this health condition.’

Prevalence of Mental Health Problems among Women with Urinary Incontinence Researchers from the University Hospital Centre of São João used the data of around 10,000 women aged 18 or above from a nationwide survey conducted by the Portuguese Health Ministry that records details about various health aspects of the respondents every five years. Other than the physical health conditions, the mental health details included in the survey were addictive behaviors, history of mental health issues, and previous psychiatric diagnosis and consultations underwent by the respondents.



After analyzing all these details, the team found that Around one in ten women suffer from urinary incontinence

Four in ten women over 75 years of age experience loss of bladder control

Women who had this condition were 66% more likely to report previously diagnosed depressive disorders than those who did not have this health condition

They were also 65% more likely to experience difficulties while concentrating on any particular work and had a stronger sense of lower self-worth and guilt than their normal counterparts "The high levels of depression and low self-worth in women who reported having incontinence are very concerning. Clinicians should be asking patients about their mental health when discussing treatments because treating their physical challenges could help with the psychological cost of the condition. Personally, I will be emphasizing this more with my patients and trying to understand better the mental burden of living with incontinence," said Margarida Manso, a urologist and lead investigator of the study.

Ways to Manage Urinary Incontinence Do regular pelvic floor muscle exercises

Take your time and completely empty the bladder while urinating

Eat fiber-rich foods which can prevent constipation n - a cause of urinary incontinence

Quit smoking

Avoid consuming alcohol and caffeinated drinks

Urinary incontinence - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/urinary-incontinence/symptoms-causes/syc-20352808) Definition & Facts for Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence) - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/urologic-diseases/bladder-control-problems/definition-facts) Urinary Incontinence - (https://www.urologyhealth.org/urology-a-z/u/urinary-incontinence)



