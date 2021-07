The Coffee Study

Diet and Enhanced Immunity

The Downfall of the Turbo Charge

The Right Coffee

It is recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans that 3-5 cups of coffee a day is termed as a moderate amount of coffee that contains 400 mg of caffeine on an average.

There is 95 mg of caffeine in one 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee.

On a moderate dose, caffeine improves alertness, energy, and ability to concentrate.

It also serves to overcome several chronic diseases

During pregnancy, it is recommended not to consume more than 200 mg of caffeine on daily basis, as it may result in pregnancy loss and low birth weight.

Moreover, higher doses may provoke negative effects such as anxiety, restlessness, insomnia, and increased heart rate.

Therefore in limited amounts, coffee helps the immune system

Therefore coffee guards against various diseases like heart disease, stroke diabetes , kidney disease, and even cancer. This stirs the idea to explore its further role in the current pandemic of COVID-19 The study enrolled 40,000 British adults from the UKto establish the link between various dietary patterns and COVID . They offered them the drink as they thought it defends against the virus through its health-boosting plant chemicals.It was noticed thatsuch as CRP, interleukin-6 (IL-6) , and tumor necrosis factor I (TNF-I). These were in turn having a lower risk of pneumonia in the elderly.On the contrary, heavily processed meats (as little as 0.43 servings/d) such as sausages and bacon increase the chances of becoming severely ill from COVID.But the red meat as such did not reveal any ill effects. The vegetables and fruits with at least 0.67 servings/d (cooked or raw, excluding potatoes) also had protective effects against the COVID.Thus byyour immune system, the coffee was found to be related to. The study thereby highlights the fact that coffee exerts an immunoprotective effect against COVID-19 and further investigations are required to explore the results.says the study team.Since 2011-12, the coffee industry is suffering its damage as a powdery orange fungus calledhad spread like wildfire throughout Latin America and Central America. This led to($3.2 billion) to the coffee crops and farms.The updated information for ways to manage the fungal pathogens like coffee rust faced a serious downfall in thethat further stunted coffee demand and prices.says Catherine Aime, a Purdue professor of mycology in the College of Agriculture.Hence stratagems are expected to save these future outbreaks that would result in dwindling of global coffee supplies if ignored.Source: Medindia