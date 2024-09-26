Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, September 26). Older Medications More Effective Than Newer Medications in Migraine Relief . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 26, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/older-medications-more-effective-than-newer-medications-in-migraine-relief-217379-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Older Medications More Effective Than Newer Medications in Migraine Relief". Medindia. Sep 26, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/older-medications-more-effective-than-newer-medications-in-migraine-relief-217379-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Older Medications More Effective Than Newer Medications in Migraine Relief". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/older-medications-more-effective-than-newer-medications-in-migraine-relief-217379-1.htm. (accessed Sep 26, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Older Medications More Effective Than Newer Medications in Migraine Relief. Medindia, viewed Sep 26, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/older-medications-more-effective-than-newer-medications-in-migraine-relief-217379-1.htm.