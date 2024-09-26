About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Alarming Suicide Rate of Female Doctors

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 26 2024 3:33 PM

Alarming Suicide Rate of Female Doctors
Highlights:
  • Female physicians have seen a decrease in suicide rates, yet remain at a 24% higher risk compared to the general public
  • Contributing factors include the double burden of work and home life, sexual harassment, and perfectionism
  • Strategies to reduce risks involve improving mental health support, combating gender discrimination, and balancing work burdens
Women physicians face a 24% higher risk of suicide compared to the general population a recent study by Harvard epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer reveals. Although this is a marked improvement from 20 years ago, when the risk was 76% higher, the issue remains significant. Schernhammer first embarked on this research after losing close colleagues to suicide (1 Trusted Source
Suicide rates among physicians compared with the general population in studies from 20 countries: gender stratified systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).

Compassion Over Blame: Tackling Mental Health Crisis Among Doctors
Compassion Over Blame: Tackling Mental Health Crisis Among Doctors
The Handbook of Physician Mental Health calls for compassionate reform, highlighting increased suicide rates among doctors and the need for sensitivity over blame.
Advertisement

Suicide Rates Among Male and Female Doctors

Historically, suicide rates among male doctors have been higher than the general public. Schernhammer’s 2004 analysis showed a 5% higher risk for male physicians. However, the data on female doctors, who had only recently begun entering the field in significant numbers, was less studied. Her findings were shocking at the time, with female physicians exhibiting a much higher suicide risk compared to male counterparts.

Factors Contributing to Suicide Risk in Female Physicians


Several factors contribute to the elevated risk of suicide among female doctors:
  • Double Burden: Women often struggle to balance their demanding medical careers with household responsibilities. This can lead to increased stress and burnout.
  • Sexual Harassment: Schernhammer points to data from 20 years ago that showed three-quarters of female physicians experienced sexual harassment from male colleagues.
  • Mental Health: Perfectionism and self-criticism are common traits among physicians, making them more prone to depression and other mental health issues.
  • Drug Access and Usage: Female doctors tend to use poisoning as a method of suicide, leveraging their knowledge of drugs for a higher completion rate.

Advertisement
Should Doctors Prescribe Social Media for Good Mental Health?
Should Doctors Prescribe Social Media for Good Mental Health?
Social media can be a good factor for women suffering from mental illnesses.

Addressing Female Physician Suicide Rates

The recent study confirms that the suicide rate among women physicians has decreased compared to two decades ago. Schernhammer credits the increase in women entering the medical profession and the progress in addressing workplace issues like harassment and the double burden at home. Supportive environments, reduced working hours, and mental health interventions have also contributed to this improvement.

However, the study predominantly focuses on women from the U.S. and Europe, with limited data from other regions like India. Schernhammer emphasizes the importance of expanding research globally, particularly in countries where working conditions for female physicians remain challenging.


Advertisement
Job Problems More Likely to Increase Physician Suicide
Job Problems More Likely to Increase Physician Suicide
Suicide among doctors (physician suicide) due to job problems, poor physical and mental health, substance use, relationships and finances is becoming more common worldwide.

Strategies to Reduce Suicide Rates Among Physicians

The interview with Schernhammer highlights several strategies to further reduce suicide rates among female physicians:
  • Improved Mental Health Support: Creating environments where doctors can freely discuss their mental health without fear of stigma is critical.
  • Combating Gender Discrimination: Addressing and preventing gender-based issues, including harassment and unequal treatment, remains a priority.
  • Reducing Work Burdens: Continued efforts to balance workloads and support work-life balance, particularly for female physicians, are necessary.
As Schernhammer suggests, “Improving strategies for doctors’ mental health is crucial, as well as creating supportive environments, combating gender discrimination, and including mental health in training.”

The reduction in suicide rates among female doctors over the past two decades is promising, but the 24% elevated risk remains a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by women in medicine. By expanding research globally, implementing effective mental health programs, and continuing to address gender-based disparities, further progress can be made. As more awareness is raised, it is crucial that female physicians feel empowered to seek help, knowing they are not alone in their struggles.

Reference:
  1. Suicide rates among physicians compared with the general population in studies from 20 countries: gender stratified systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://www.bmj.com/content/386/bmj-2023-078964)

Source-Medindia
Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide
Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide
Physician suicide rates are on the rise across the world. Are you wondering what could be the common reasons for suicide among doctors? Here are 5 reasons why doctors’ suicide.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement