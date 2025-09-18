About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Mediterranean Diet on Your Plate, a Stronger Smile on Your Face

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Sep 18 2025 3:36 PM

A Mediterranean-style diet may reduce inflammation, protect gums, and lower the risk of severe gum disease.

Mediterranean Diet on Your Plate, a Stronger Smile on Your Face
Highlights:
  • Mediterranean diet is linked to milder gum disease and less tissue damage
  • Red meat and processed foods fuel gum inflammation and disease progression
  • Simple food swaps like olive oil, nuts, and fish can support oral health
Heart and brain health have long been promoted by the Mediterranean diet, which is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, and olive oil. According to a recent study, the Mediterranean diet may also help prevent damaging inflammation and maintain healthier gums (1 Trusted Source
Relationship between Mediterranean diet and periodontal inflammation in a UK population: A cross-sectional study

Go to source).

Mediterranean Diet - Benefits - Components - Olive Oil - FAQs
Mediterranean Diet - Benefits - Components - Olive Oil - FAQs
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Gum Disease: More Than Just a Mouth Problem

Periodontitis (gum disease) is not merely about gum bleeding or losing teeth. It is attributed to the bacterial colony in the mouth and the immune response within. This results in the loss of bone and tissue, which are regarded as the basic framework of teeth. And, there is no end to this damage!

Periodontal disease initiates a state of inflammation that disseminates via the bloodstream and increases the concentration of biomarkers such as C-reactive protein (CRP). CRP levels are associated with severe diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and even heart disease!


Periodontitis | Pyorrhea | Periodontal Gingivitis - Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
Periodontitis | Pyorrhea | Periodontal Gingivitis - Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
Periodontitis or pyorrhea is infection and inflammation of ligament tissues that surround and support the teeth. Periodontitis causes loss of alveolar bones leading to loosening and loss of teeth.

Can Your Diet Protect Against Gum Disease?

But what you eat can either calm or fuel this inflammation. Diets heavy in processed and red meats, sugary snacks, and fried foods increase the risk of poor gum health. In contrast, diets rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, nuts, and olive oil, such as the Mediterranean diet, are known to lower the risk of chronic diseases and may also help protect your gums!


Quiz on Oral Hygiene
Quiz on Oral Hygiene
Introduction: We all know that by maintaining good oral hygiene, we can have good oral health. But did you know that this can help you have good overall health as well? The practice of maintaining a healthy, disease-free mouth ...

The Study

To test how well the Mediterranean diet protects against gum disease, researchers at King’s College London studied 200 adults with varying gum health. In order to document their weekly food intake, each patient self-administered a 37-item food-frequency questionnaire (FFQ) that referenced their dietary habits over the preceding six months. They were classified based on adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

Participant Categorization


Most people in the study had never smoked (about 56%), while around 34% were former smokers and 9% current smokers. Of these, the majority (170 people) were diagnosed with more advanced gum disease (stage III–IV periodontitis), while 16 only had gingivitis, and 14 had healthy gums.

When it came to diet, 83 participants followed the Mediterranean diet poorly, while 112 followed it closely. Those who stuck to the Mediterranean diet were more often non-smokers and had noticeably better gum health. They showed:
  • Milder forms of gum disease
  • Shallower gum pockets
  • Less tissue and bone damage
  • Fewer deep gum infections
They had healthier gums in general compared to those of people with low levels of diet adherence.

Key Takeaway

  • Increased consumption of Mediterranean-style foods also resulted in people having milder gum disease.
  • They also possessed shallower gum pockets, less tissue loss, and a decreased risk of deep infections.
  • Consumption of red meat more frequently was closely associated with serious gum disease.
  • Higher intake of vegetables, legumes, and dairy was associated with lower levels of inflammation in the blood.
The study adds to growing evidence that diet has a significant impact on gum health. While brushing, flossing, and regular dental checkups remain essential, what you eat can make the difference between developing gum disease and keeping it under control!


Quiz on Dental Care
Quiz on Dental Care
Dental care is an important part of a person's grooming and overall health. This quiz attempts to inform you about dental cavities and decays and also hopes to enlighten you with tips on safe guarding dental health which is primary to your well ...

Simple Food Swaps for Healthier Gums

  • Choose olive oil instead of butter or margarine.
  • Eat more green leafy vegetables, beans, and legumes.
  • Replace red meat with fish or poultry a few times a week.
  • Snack on nuts and fruit instead of processed foods.
  • Go for whole grains like brown rice and oats instead of refined carbs.
Healthy gums aren’t just about brushing—they’re about eating smart too. A Mediterranean diet may keep your smile strong and inflammation low.

Reference:
  1. Relationship between Mediterranean diet and periodontal inflammation in a UK population: A cross-sectional study - (https://aap.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jper.70016)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All