Gum Disease: More Than Just a Mouth Problem

Can Your Diet Protect Against Gum Disease?

The Study

Participant Categorization

Milder forms of gum disease

Shallower gum pockets

Less tissue and bone damage

Fewer deep gum infections

Key Takeaway

Increased consumption of Mediterranean-style foods also resulted in people having milder gum disease .

also resulted in people having . They also possessed shallower gum pockets, less tissue loss, and a decreased risk of deep infections .

and . Consumption of red meat more frequently was closely associated with serious gum disease.

Higher intake of vegetables, legumes, and dairy was associated with lower levels of inflammation in the blood.

Simple Food Swaps for Healthier Gums

Choose olive oil instead of butter or margarine.

instead of butter or margarine. Eat more green leafy vegetables, beans, and legumes .

. Replace red meat with fish or poultry a few times a week.

a few times a week. Snack on nuts and fruit instead of processed foods.

instead of processed foods. Go for whole grains like brown rice and oats instead of refined carbs.

Heart and brain health have long been promoted by the Mediterranean diet, which is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, and olive oil. According to a recent study, the Mediterranean diet may also help prevent damaging inflammation and maintain healthier gums ().(gum disease) is not merely about gum bleeding or losing teeth. It is attributed to the bacterial colony in the mouth and the immune response within. This results in the loss of bone and tissue, which are regarded as the basic framework of teeth. And, there is no end to this damage!Periodontal disease initiates a state of inflammation that disseminates via the bloodstream and increases the concentration of biomarkers such as. CRP levels are associated with severe diseases likeBut what you eat can either calm or fuel this inflammation. Diets heavy inincrease the risk of. In contrast, diets rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, nuts, and olive oil, such as theare known toand may alsoTo test how well the Mediterranean diet protects against gum disease, researchers atstudiedIn order to document their weekly food intake, each patient self-administered athat referenced their dietary habits over the preceding six months. They were classified based on adherence to the Mediterranean diet.Most people in the studywhile aroundand. Of these, the majoritywere diagnosed with(stage III–IV periodontitis), whileWhen it came to diet,, whileit closely. Those who stuck to the Mediterranean diet were more. They showed:They had healthier gums in general compared to those of people with low levels of diet adherence.The study adds to growing evidence that diet has a significant impact on gum health. While brushing, flossing, and regular dental checkups remain essential, what you eat can make the difference between developing gum disease and keeping it under control!Healthy gums aren’t just about brushing—they’re about eating smart too. A Mediterranean diet may keep your smile strong and inflammation low.Source-Medindia