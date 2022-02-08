Low Sugar Diet: What are the Benefits?

What are the Benefits of Reducing your Sugar Intake?

Eating a large number of sugary foods may mean you gain weight. Sugar has a low effect on satiety meaning you will not feel full after eating sugary snacks. This means it's much more likely you will exceed your required daily calorie amount which may lead to weight gain in the long run. Switching your food choices to those with a higher protein and fiber content may result in weight loss.Large amounts of sugar can wreak havoc on your teeth. If you want to stay fit and healthy and avoid a toothless smile, its best to make sure you are not going overboard with your sugar intake. Specifically, free sugars are the ones that do the most damage and put your dentist in a bad mood.There are several things you can do to reduce your daily sugar intake and many of them may result in improved dietary habits in general. Using the tips below will help to reduce your daily sugar intake and improve the quality of your diet.It can often be surprising just how much sugar is in your preferred drinks and snacking options and sugar can often be in foods you wouldn't expect. Being attentive and making sure to read the food labels can be an informative process helping you make the right choices when it comes to meals, snacks, and drinks.Your favorite fizzy drinks may well be loaded with sugar and it may be well worth looking for the 'diet' counterparts. Not just the typical soda drink though, drinks often marketed as 'healthy' or 'low fat' may also contain a fair amount of sugar.Things like 'healthy' smoothies or fruit juices can also have a substantial amount of sugar and whilst trying to pick a healthy option you could inadvertently add unnecessary sugar to your diet.Ketchup and brown sauce contain a substantial amount of sugar. Making sure you don't go overboard with the ketchup serving size and reducing the number of meals that you add sauce to can help reduce your overall sugar intake.Planning your meals has many benefits. As well as allowing you to monitor your calories, planning your meals can be cost-effective and kind to your wallet.Importantly for sugar intake, planning can also help to avoid the last-minute unhealthy processed choice on the shelf. Although they can be convenient when time is limited, these processed foods often have a high sugar content, which is why it's recommended to cook your own with fresh and wholegrain ingredients.Planning also allows you time to check your labels for sugar content and fit in sweet treats here and there.Traipsing the shops after a long day at work when you're tired and hungry can make the sugary snacks hard to resist. Especially those placed next to the checkout.Shopping after a healthy meal (containing fiber and protein) can help you fight off the temptation of fighting food choices that can have a negative impact in the long run. Once it's bought and, in your cupboards, at home, it's much harder to resist the sugary snacks whilst watching your favorite box set.To conclude,Following the tips above can help sustainably reduce your intake, while still enjoying tasty food.Source: IANS