medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Diet Low in Free Sugars Improves Fatty Liver Disease in Children

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 23, 2019 at 5:06 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diet low in free sugars (those sugars added to foods and beverages and occurring naturally in fruit juices) resulted in significant improvement in NAFLD compared to a usual diet, revealed a randomized clinical study of adolescent boys with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Diet Low in Free Sugars Improves Fatty Liver Disease in Children
Diet Low in Free Sugars Improves Fatty Liver Disease in Children

The study was conducted at Emory University School of Medicine and the University of California San Diego School of Medicine (UC San Diego) and published in JAMA. Senior author of the study is Miriam Vos, MD, MSPH, professor of pediatrics at Emory and director of the Pediatric Fatty Liver Program at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and first author is Jeffrey B. Schwimmer, MD, professor of clinical pediatrics at UC San Diego.

NAFLD is the most common liver disease in children, and it significantly increased from 1988 to 2010.

"Although pediatric guidelines for managing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease recommend a healthy diet, focused reduction of sugary foods and beverages was an unproven treatment," says Vos. "Our results show that if a child with NAFLD consumes a very low amount of sugars in their diet, both fat and inflammation in the liver improves. We are excited by the highly significant results but also realize that a longer study will be needed in order to understand if sugar reduction is sufficient to "cure" NAFLD."

The clinical study, conducted from August 2015 to July 2017, included 40 boys ages 11 to 16 years with NAFLD, 95 percent of whom were Hispanic. The participants were randomized into two groups. Half the boys, along with their families, were provided a diet low in free sugars (less than three percent of daily caloric intake), and half ate their usual diets. Twice-weekly telephone calls assessed adherence to the diet. Reducing free sugars in the diet involves decreasing glucose, fructose, and sucrose commonly consumed in sweetened foods and beverages and in naturally sweet fruit juices.

The primary outcome measured was change in hepatic steatosis, estimated by magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction measurement - a precise, state-of-the-art method to quantify lipids in liver. Twelve secondary outcomes also were measured, with several having significant changes as well. The decrease in alanine aminotransferase level (a test used to measure liver enzymes and liver function) was significantly greater for the intervention diet group than for the usual diet group, and decrease in cholesterol levels was significantly greater in the intervention group. In addition, adherence to the diet was high, with 18 of 20 participants/families reporting intake of fewer than three percent of calories from free sugar during the intervention. There were no adverse events related to participation in the study.

"Despite the counseling provided by physicians to patients and families, implementing an effective sugar-reducing diet, along with long-term adherence and sustainability are often very challenging," notes Schwimmer. "Our study shows that children and their families can follow a diet low in free sugars for up to eight weeks when the research team plans, purchases and provides all meals. Although this would not be widely practical, it shows that this kind of intervention reduces NAFLD biomarkers at least in the short term."

The authors note that further studies will be needed to demonstrate longer-term clinical benefit in both girls and boys and all ethnicities, and to solve the challenges of implementing a low free sugar diet for patients in clinical practice.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Quiz on Liver

How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this ...

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Diet Pills Liver Biopsy Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Hepatitis A Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa 

What's New on Medindia

Personalized Medicine

Health Benefits of Flavonoids

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive