by Hannah Joy on  June 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Gut microbes can directly impact stroke severity and even cause post-stroke functional impairment
  • Blood levels of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) can help predict future risk of heart attack, stroke and death
  • Making changes in the diet can alter TMAO levels and reduce the risk of stroke severity

Is There a Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke?
Yes, for the first time, a link between gut microbiome and stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke has been discovered, reveals a new study conducted by Cleveland Clinic researchers.

The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new interventions to help treat or prevent stroke.

The research was led by Weifei Zhu, Ph.D., and Stanley Hazen, M.D., Ph.D., of Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute.


Details of the Study

The study builds on more than a decade of research spearheaded by Dr. Hazen and his team related to the gut microbiome's role in cardiovascular health and disease, including the adverse effects of TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide) - a byproduct produced when gut bacteria digest certain nutrients abundant in red meat and other animal products.

"In this study we found that dietary choline and TMAO produced greater stroke size and severity, and poorer outcomes in animal models," said Dr. Hazen, chair of the Department of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Sciences and director of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Microbiome & Human Health.

"Remarkably, simply transplanting gut microbes capable of making TMAO was enough to cause a profound change in stroke severity."

Previous Studies

Previously, Dr. Hazen and his team discovered that elevated TMAO levels can lead to the development of cardiovascular disease.

In clinical studies involving thousands of patients, they have shown that blood levels of TMAO predict future risk of heart attack, stroke and death -findings that have been replicated around the world.

Earlier studies, also led by Drs. Zhu and Hazen, were the first to show a link between TMAO and enhanced risk for blood clotting.

Results of the Study

"This new study expands on these findings, and for the first time provides proof that gut microbes in general - and through TMAO specifically - can directly impact stroke severity or post-stroke functional impairment," said Dr. Hazen.

The researchers compared brain damage in preclinical stroke models between those with elevated or reduced TMAO levels.

Over time, those with higher levels of TMAO had more extensive brain damage and a greater degree of motor and cognitive functional deficits following stroke.

The researchers also found that dietary changes that alter TMAO levels, such as eating less red meat and eggs, impacted stroke severity.

"Functionality after a stroke - which occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked - is a major concern for patients," said Dr. Hazen, who is also co-section head of Preventive Cardiology & Cardiac Rehabilitation in Cleveland Clinic's Miller Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

"To understand if choline and TMAO affect post-stroke functionality, in addition to stroke severity, we compared performance on various tasks pre-stroke, and then both in the short- and long-term following stroke."

The team found that a gut microbe enzyme critical to TMAO production called CutC drove heightened stroke severity and worsened outcomes.

According to Dr. Zhu, targeting this gut microbe enzyme may be a promising approach to prevent stroke.

"When we genetically silenced the gut microbe gene that encodes CutC, stroke severity significantly diminished," she said.

"Ongoing research is exploring this treatment approach, as well as the potential for dietary interventions to help reduce TMAO levels and stroke risk, since both a Western diet and a diet rich in red meat are known to elevate TMAO levels. Switching to plant-based protein sources helps to lower TMAO."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

New Therapeutic Food Helps Repair Gut Microbiome of Malnourished Children
New therapeutic food has been developed that repairs the gut microbiome in malnourished children and helps in healthy bone and brain development. It also improves immune and metabolic functions.
READ MORE
Manipulating Gut Microbiome Could Potentially Act as Cancer Therapy
Interaction between microRNA and the gut microbiome may play a role in colorectal cancer, shows study.
READ MORE
Gut Microbiome Influences Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy
Patients with melanoma treated with anti-PD1 drugs have their disease controlled, if they have a more diverse population of beneficial bacteria in the gut.
READ MORE
Gut Microbiome in Synchrony With Symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The gut microbiome of people with inflammatory bowel disease differs from that of healthy patients and is associated with symptoms of the disease.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.
READ MORE
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Probiotics - Support System for the GutAcute Coronary SyndromeLeaky Gut Syndrome