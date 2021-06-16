Ways to Boost Your Well-Being During Isolation

‘Self-care is a must and if you are anxious or stressed, reach out to a friend, family or a mental health expert and talk. There is always help available.’

So, how does one get started with self-care? Rachit Mehra, Senior Marketing Manager, Phy, PurePlay Skin Sciences Ltd, guides you how.Gyms across cities might be temporarily shut, but what's stopping you from setting up a makeshift gym in a corner of your room or balcony! If working out without a trainer feels unfamiliar, start off with one of those online training sessions on fitness apps. Working out releases endorphins that bring a natural glow to your skin while lowering your stress levels. And who doesn't enjoy a refreshing shower after a fun workout. A sulphate-free bodywash infused with natural ingredients might just be what you're looking for to take on the day recharged.WFH has blurred the lines between office and home schedules. However, it is important to follow a schedule to take time out for yourself. Make sure to follow a schedule, eat your meals on time and most importantly, sign off from work on time. Catch an episode of your favorite series on Netflix, watch reruns of Friends if you need to blow off some steam laughing.Let's face it -- in between our busy schedules we barely get time to wash our faces twice a day, let alone use a moisturizer. Why not use this isolation period as some downtime for your skin! Maintaing a basic skincare routine like washing your face in the morning and before going to bed, applying a moisturizer, using a good, fragrant bodywash to calm your senses, a body mist to quickly hit refresh doesn't take a lot of effort and is definitely not time consuming.Isolation can be challenging and as individuals are separated from regular (read social) lives they are bound to go through a myriad of emotions -- anxiety, loneliness, stress, or feeling overwhelmed. But with some basics one can make the best use of these times. Skipping meals is a no-no just how drinking water to stay hydrated is a big yes-yes.Listen to music, pursue a hobby and try to look at the brighter side of things, like not getting stuck in hours of work commute, being able to spend more time with friends, working out of your home in your pajamas; you get the drift!Self-care need not be an elaborate process or a ritual that needs to be saved for the weekend or a special day. And if anxiety or stress seem to be getting the better of you, reach out to a friend, family or a mental health expert and talk. In the end as they say, this too shall pass.Source: IANS