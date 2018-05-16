Manipulating Gut Microbiome Could Potentially Act as Cancer Therapy

Recent studies that prove the microbiome has a role in colon cancer.

Studies which indicate that host microRNAs are very important in cancer.

Recent studies which show that there are interactions between the microbiome and host microRNAs.

What does this correlation mean?

‘If the correlations are causal, it may be possible to manipulate the microbiome to regulate the expression of microRNAs in the tumor.’

Study overview

Study Findings

Dozens of microRNA were differentially regulated in colorectal cancer tumors compared to adjacent normal colon samples. Moreover, these microRNAs were correlated with the abundance of microbes in the tumor microenvironment.

samples. Moreover, Microbes that have been previously associated with colorectal cancer are correlated with microRNAs (microRNA-182, microRNA-503, microRNA 17-92). These microRNAs regulate genes related to interaction with microbes. The genes are likely to regulate glycan production, which is important for the recruitment of pathogenic microbes to the tumor.

This was studied due to three important factors:

While it is too early to determine the prospects of this correlation, this could one day mean that by just manipulating the gut microbial composition we could treat cancer.

Source: Medindia