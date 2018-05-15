medindia
Rheumatoid Arthritis Connection With Huntington’s Disease Discovered
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Rheumatoid Arthritis Connection With Huntington’s Disease Discovered

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 15, 2018 at 7:30 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Epigenetic landscape of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disorder decoded
  • Connection between RA and Huntington's disease, a fatal genetic disorder discovered
  • The unexpected connection between RA and Huntington's disease opens up possibilities of discovering new therapeutic targets and drugs for both conditions.
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have decoded the epigenetic landscape for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune disease. The epigenome of a disease comprises the proteins and molecules that decorate DNA and help turn genes on and off.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Connection With Huntington’s Disease Discovered

Another startling discovery made during this analysis was that there seems to be an overlap between the causes of RA and Huntington's disease, an incurable genetic brain disease.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

"We did not expect to find an overlap between rheumatoid arthritis and Huntington's disease but discovering the unexpected was the reason that we developed this technology. Now that we have uncovered this connection, we hope that it opens a door for treatment options for people living with either disease," said senior author Gary S. Firestein, MD, dean and associate vice chancellor of translational medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

What is Epigenetics?

Epigenetics is the study of processes that alter the gene structure other than changes in the DNA sequence. The word "epigenetics" literally means in addition to changes in genetic sequence. Epigenetics can lead to modifications that are natural and essential to human growth and development; they change throughout people's lives. But if they occur improperly, there can be major adverse health and behavioral effects. Among several types of epigenetic processes that have been identified like methylation, acetylation, phosphorylation, ubiquitylation, and sumoylation, the best-known ones are DNA methylation, and chromatin modification, the former having been observed in cancer and many other illnesses.

Epigenetic mechanisms have been implicated so far in cancers of almost all types, cognitive dysfunction, and respiratory, cardiovascular, reproductive, autoimmune, and neuro-behavioral illnesses.

The suspected drivers of the changes include a variety of environmental factors (including heavy metals, pesticides, diesel exhaust, tobacco smoke, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, stress, radioactivity, virus, bacteria, hormones), basic nutrients and lifestyle choices.

Study

The team studied the epigenome in cells from the joints of patients with RA and compared it with a group of patients with osteoarthritis (OA), a cartilage degeneration disease.

The research team involved developed a novel algorithm, or set of computational rules, called EpiSig, which integrated diverse epigenomic data subsets which are usually difficult to be analyzed together and made them into a single analysis.

The platform clustered regions with similar epigenomic profiles that shared common functionality across all RA and OA. This reduced the number of epigenetic combinations in the genes of patients with RA and helped them identify new cell signaling pathways.

The team analyzed the data sets through an elaborate process that examines modifications in DNA, histone and chromatin.

A huge amount of data produced (12 trillion bytes) were then analyzed using EpiSig.

This methodology can also be used to find connections between diseases other than rheumatoid arthritis too.

Significance of the findings and future of EpiSig

Treatment of RA includes non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that relieve pain and reduce inflammation, corticosteroid medications and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) that are long-term medications that slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis by stopping the immune system from attacking healthy tissue.

Biologics are a type of DMARD that specifically target steps in the inflammatory process; but, even with targeted therapies, it is difficult to obtain remission of RA.

Nowadays, most efforts to develop new therapies rely on candidate gene approaches where the potential to discover entirely new and unanticipated pathogenic processes that contribute to disease is limited.

EpiSig, the new methodology and dataset have provided a new way to identify RA-specific targets that can be used to develop novel therapeutic agents.

EpiSig is a genome-wide unbiased methodology that can identify surprising pathways and genes involved in immune dysfunction. Integration of multiple epigenetic technologies will make it easier to define the pathogenesis of disease and discover non-obvious targets.

The methodology can be applied to any immune-mediated disease if the datasets are available.

EpiSig can be used in the future to validate a large number of unanticipated targets and pathways, to explore the diversity between patients and to individualize treatment.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

RA is an autoimmune disease that causes chronic abnormal inflammation, primarily in the joints. Being an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, other organs like the heart and blood vessels can also be affected.

Rheumatoid arthritis presumably results from a combination of genetic and many unknown environmental factors; the most significant genetic risk factors are variations in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes. HLA genes code for proteins that help the immune system distinguish the body's own proteins from proteins made by foreign invaders like viruses and bacteria.

References:
  1. Rizi Ai, Teresina Laragione, Deepa Hammaker, David L. Boyle, Andre Wildberg, Keisuke Maeshima, Emanuele Palescandolo, Vinod Krishna, David Pocalyko, John W. Whitaker, Yuchen Bai, Sunil Nagpal, Kurtis E. Bachman, Richard I. Ainsworth, Mengchi Wang, Bo Ding, Percio S. Gulko, Wei Wang & Gary S. Firestein. "Comprehensive epigenetic landscape of rheumatoid arthritis fibroblast-like synoviocytes." Nature Communications (2018) doi:10.1038/s41467-018-04310-9
  2. Weinhold B. Epigenetics: The Science of Change. Environmental Health Perspectives. (2006); 114(3):A160-A167.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease

Huntington's disease is a genetic degenerative disorder that affects the brain and causes psychiatric, motor and cognitive dysfunction. Learn about causes, symptoms and treatment

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years 'epigenetics' represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Anti-inflammatory Drug to Aid Vaccine in Declining Immunity

Anti-inflammatory Drug to Aid Vaccine in Declining Immunity

Inhibition of inflammatory cytokine production can be used to promote vaccine efficacy and the treatment of infections and malignancy during aging.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome also known as Reactive arthritis, Reiter’s disease is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reiter’s syndrome.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Knee Replacement Reiter’s syndrome Hypermobility Syndrome Autoimmune Disorders 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...