International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022

Global Theme 2022

Joint Campaign Against Cancer

Facts on Childhood Cancer

Cancer is growing as the leading cause of mortality among children and adolescents globally.

Every year 280,000 children among the age group of 0to 19 years are diagnosed with cancer.

At least 29,000 children and adolescents under the age of 19 years in Latin America and the Caribbean are estimated to be affected by cancer annually with 10,000 facing mortality.

Only 3% of the world's cancer treatment facilities are available in Africa.

Only 22 countries in sub-Saharan Africa have the facility of radiotherapy, thereby contributing to poor survival rates.

Childhood cancer impacts most of the years of life lost among individuals which can be changed with proper management.

The GICC (Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer) strives to achieve at least 60% of cancer survival rate by 2030.

