About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
Advertisement

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Childhood cancer is being recognized as the leading cause of death among non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
  • Every year on February 15th, International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is celebrated to emphasize the need for early diagnosis of childhood cancer
  • The day strives to ensure access to the best medical care as a right to every child and adolescent cancer survivors

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is observed every February 15th to improve early diagnosis and service access against childhood cancer.

Rising Trends of Childhood Cancer

Cancer is growing as an unrecognized threat to childhood — a time of joy and innocence. It costs the life of one child every 3 minutes with more than 400,000 children and adolescents (below the age of 20 years) being diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022

Although the survival rate is as high as 80% in most high-income countries, it is conflictingly as low as 20% in low- and middle-income countries where 80% of children remain unreported and undiagnosed.

Need for Better Health

Weaker health systems and services that are inaccessible and unaffordable are the focal culprits to these mounting drifts.

The global event is a joint campaign that involves the expression of sustenance for all those young cancer survivors and their families.

Global Theme 2022

The theme for international happening is the continuation (second year) of the three-year campaign for ICCD (2021-2023) — 'Better Survival' is achievable #throughyourhands "Right care at the right time by the right team."
Advertisement

The theme aims to celebrate the above milestone on the 15th of February in collaboration with CCI (Childhood Cancer International — largest patient support organization for childhood cancer).

Joint Campaign Against Cancer

The campaign invites various collaborative institutes and ICCD Alliance partners like SIOP (International Society of Paediatric Oncology) along with CCI, Lions clubs, and others to pay tribute to the positive impact of the medical team on the lives of young cancer survivors and vice versa.

The three-year campaign for ICCD also aligns its message with the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) #cureall campaign with colorfully painted hands as the universal image.

The campaign also involves the distribution of materials and toolkits to inspire and guide healthcare professionals, survivors, patients, parents, and advocates at every level. One might also use awareness hashtags #throughyourhands to support the event on social media.

Facts on Childhood Cancer

  • Cancer is growing as the leading cause of mortality among children and adolescents globally.
  • Every year 280,000 children among the age group of 0to 19 years are diagnosed with cancer.
  • At least 29,000 children and adolescents under the age of 19 years in Latin America and the Caribbean are estimated to be affected by cancer annually with 10,000 facing mortality.
  • Only 3% of the world's cancer treatment facilities are available in Africa.
  • Only 22 countries in sub-Saharan Africa have the facility of radiotherapy, thereby contributing to poor survival rates.
  • Childhood cancer impacts most of the years of life lost among individuals which can be changed with proper management.
  • The GICC (Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer) strives to achieve at least 60% of cancer survival rate by 2030.
Donate a better childhood to someone with the support, assistance, and care in the fight against childhood cancer.

References:
  1. Cancer Awareness Dates - (https://www.cancer.net/research-and-advocacy/cancer-awareness-dates)
  2. International Childhood Cancer Day 2022 - (https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/international-childhood-cancer-day-2022)
  3. World Cancer Day 2022 - (https://www.afro.who.int/regional-director/speeches-messages/world-cancer-day-2022)
  4. Childhood Cancer International - (https://www.childhoodcancerinternational.org/)
  5. Childhood Cancer - (https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/start-our-global-causes/childhood-cancer)
  6. Every 3 minutes a child dies from cancer. - (https://www.childhoodcancerinternational.org/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Suffering from Long Covid Symptoms? Blame the Vagus Nerve

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Brain Tumor in Children Childhood Cancer Neuroblastoma 

Recommended Reading
Childhood Cancer
Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and ......
Childhood Cancer Survivors may Face a Higher Suicide Risk
Childhood Cancer Survivors may Face a Higher Suicide Risk
A new study analyzed the risk of suicide among individuals with a history of childhood cancer and .....
Nanoparticles Help Treat Common Childhood Cancer
Nanoparticles Help Treat Common Childhood Cancer
Using nanoparticles, scientists have developed a new way to deliver treatments directly to ......
Folic Acid may Decrease Some Childhood Cancers: Study
Folic Acid may Decrease Some Childhood Cancers: Study
The incidence of kidney cancer and a type of brain tumors in children can be reduced by folic acid, ...
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lympho...
Brain Tumor in Children
Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain ...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neurobl...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)