New Clue for Childhood Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

The study involved 36 children treated at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge and included 23 different types of solid tumors. A sample of tumor and blood was sent to a lab where the full DNA sequence could be read.This process revealed several important genetic differences. In two cases, the information refined children's diagnosis, and in four cases, it changed their diagnosis.In eight cases, it revealed new information about children's prognoses (the likely course of their disease). In two cases, it showed possible hereditary causes of the cancers. In seven cases, it revealed treatments that might not have been considered but were likely to be effective for treating the children.These results from a relatively small pilot group of children with cancer showedThe study also showed that some of the important genetic changes were difficult to spot among all the data produced by whole-genome sequencing.Their significance might have been missed without the careful analysis and interpretation provided by an expert panel called a Genomic Tumour Advisory Board.When whole-genome sequencing starts to complement current standard-of-care testing for children with cancer, we need to ensure that all the steps in this process can reduce turnaround times and keep financial costs down.Source: Medindia