New Application Identifies Childhood Growth Disorders Earlier

A reliable and accurate method for parents and carers to monitor growth at home could be a cost-effective and convenient strategy to identify those children in need of a medical referral.An interdisciplinary group, led by Professor Helen Storr, at Queen Mary University London, has developed a user-friendly app called 'GrowthMonitor' to do just this.Later they did the pilot testing of the 'GrowthMonitor' app in 79 children, showing thatThe app uses a simple traffic light system, based on predetermined threshold heights, to inform parents that growth is either normal (green), to continue monitoring (amber) or to seek medical advice (red).Following the positive pilot data obtained in a hospital setting, further testing is now underway assessing the app's usability in the home environment. This phase is critical in evaluating the app in the hands of parents and carers, away from the hospital.Engaging patients, parents, and carers in monitoring childhood growth is empowering and also raises awareness of important and potentially treatable conditions.Source: Medindia