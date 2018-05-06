medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 5, 2018 at 4:26 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Childhood cancer follows four strategies to grow.
  • These four strategies occur in tumors over any part of the body.
  • They can also occur simultaneously in a single tumor.
In a cutting edge research, researchers at the Lund University discovered that tumors in childhood cancers follow four strategies to survive and grow.
Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow
Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow

According to the team, these four strategies can occur simultaneously in a single tumor.

The researchers mapped out the genome of cancer cells from more than 50 tumors in order to identify the four strategies. The genome of cancer cells often evolves, both in order to avoid the body's own defense mechanisms and to survive treatment with chemotherapy or other drugs. When cancer cells multiply, mutations are formed and thus new types of tumor cells, known as clones, can occur.

A challenge when treating patients is that, within a single tumor, there may be several different clones, which individually trigger the development of cancer in varying ways. The clones may also respond to chemotherapy differently. More knowledge about how such clones develop is therefore an important part of improving treatment.

"We wanted to learn more about how some tumors evade treatment and the strategies the cancer cells develop", explains Jenny Karlsson at Lund University, one of the researchers behind the study.

The developmental trajectories of tumors have so far been unknown in childhood cancer. Therefore, the researchers mapped out the genome of cancer cells from more than 50 tumors from patients with Wilms tumor, neuroblastoma and rhabdomyosarcoma. This allowed the researchers to track the types of mutations that caused the emergence of four main survival strategies: tolerance, coexistence, competition and chaos.

"The strategies are key as they give us an indication of the evolutionary capacity a tumor has at the time of discovery. Patients with the first two variants generally have good outcomes, while the latter two strategies are associated with risk of relapse", says Professor David Gisselsson Nord, who led the study.

If two of the strategies - competition or chaos - existed in the tumor at the onset of illness, the risk of relapse was more than 50 per cent.

"The same two strategies were found when we analyzed relapse tumors. It seems that some cancer cells are programmed from the outset to single-handedly create a relapse. Relapsed tumors hade genomes that were often radically altered compared to the patient's first tumor. We conclude that the first tumor should not be used as a proxy to predict targeted treatment in case of a relapse. A new biopsy is well warranted. The genome of the tumor usually changes over time", says David Gisselsson Nord.

The next step will be to identify which mechanisms drive the survival strategies adopted by the cancer in the initial phase of the disease.

"If we knew more about how the environment in the patient's tissues triggers cancer cells to develop, we could also influence how they change during treatment and perhaps prevent a relapse. We are now applying for funding to conduct such studies and to evaluate, in a major study, whether the four strategies can really be used in the clinic", concludes David Gisselsson Nord.

THE FOUR STRATEGIES:
Strategy 1: Tolerance.
New clones are allowed to emerge locally in the tumor, but they stay in their place of origin. The researchers did not find that this strategy was associated to relapse.

Strategy 2: Coexistence.
New clones grow together with the original tumor cells, and coexist with them in many parts of the tumor. The researchers did not find that this strategy was associated to relapse.

Strategy 3: Competition.
A new clone out competes the original tumor cell, and then builds up parts of the tumor entirely on its own. The researchers found that this strategy was associated with increased risk of relapse.

Strategy 4: Chaos.
New clones mutate intensively so that a variety of cell types emerge in a specific part of the tumor at the same time. This strategy was also associated with increased risk of relapse.

References:
  1. Four Evolutionary Trajectories Underlie Genetic Intratumoral Variation in Childhood Cancer - ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-018-0131-y)


    2. Source-Eurekalert
    Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Height and Weight-Kids Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Childhood Cancer Neuroblastoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal or partial seizures are abnormal localized electrical discharges in the brain. They are of ...

 Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...