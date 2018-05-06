Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Childhood cancer follows four strategies to grow.

These four strategies occur in tumors over any part of the body.

They can also occur simultaneously in a single tumor. In a cutting edge research, researchers at the Lund University discovered that tumors in childhood cancers follow four strategies to survive and grow. In a cutting edge research, researchers at the Lund University discovered that tumors in childhood cancers follow four strategies to survive and grow.

Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow



According to the team, these four strategies can occur simultaneously in a single tumor.



‘Tumors in childhood cancer follow up to four evolutionary strategies over different areas of the body.’ The researchers mapped out the genome of cancer cells from more than 50 tumors in order to identify the four strategies. The genome of cancer cells often evolves, both in order to avoid the body's own defense mechanisms and to survive treatment with chemotherapy or other drugs. When cancer cells multiply, mutations are formed and thus new types of tumor cells, known as clones, can occur.



A challenge when treating patients is that, within a single tumor, there may be several different clones, which individually trigger the development of cancer in varying ways. The clones may also respond to chemotherapy differently. More knowledge about how such clones develop is therefore an important part of improving treatment.



"We wanted to learn more about how some tumors evade treatment and the strategies the cancer cells develop", explains Jenny Karlsson at Lund University, one of the researchers behind the study.



The developmental trajectories of tumors have so far been unknown in childhood cancer. Therefore, the researchers mapped out the genome of cancer cells from more than 50 tumors from patients with Wilms tumor,



"The strategies are key as they give us an indication of the evolutionary capacity a tumor has at the time of discovery. Patients with the first two variants generally have good outcomes, while the latter two strategies are associated with risk of relapse", says Professor David Gisselsson Nord, who led the study.



If two of the strategies - competition or chaos - existed in the tumor at the onset of illness, the risk of relapse was more than 50 per cent.



"The same two strategies were found when we analyzed relapse tumors. It seems that some cancer cells are programmed from the outset to single-handedly create a relapse. Relapsed tumors hade genomes that were often radically altered compared to the patient's first tumor. We conclude that the first tumor should not be used as a proxy to predict targeted treatment in case of a relapse. A new biopsy is well warranted. The genome of the tumor usually changes over time", says David Gisselsson Nord.



The next step will be to identify which mechanisms drive the survival strategies adopted by the cancer in the initial phase of the disease.



"If we knew more about how the environment in the patient's tissues triggers cancer cells to develop, we could also influence how they change during treatment and perhaps prevent a relapse. We are now applying for funding to conduct such studies and to evaluate, in a major study, whether the four strategies can really be used in the clinic", concludes David Gisselsson Nord.



THE FOUR STRATEGIES:

Strategy 1: Tolerance.

New clones are allowed to emerge locally in the tumor, but they stay in their place of origin. The researchers did not find that this strategy was associated to relapse.



Strategy 2: Coexistence.

New clones grow together with the original tumor cells, and coexist with them in many parts of the tumor. The researchers did not find that this strategy was associated to relapse.



Strategy 3: Competition.

A new clone out competes the original tumor cell, and then builds up parts of the tumor entirely on its own. The researchers found that this strategy was associated with increased risk of relapse.



Strategy 4: Chaos.

New clones mutate intensively so that a variety of cell types emerge in a specific part of the tumor at the same time. This strategy was also associated with increased risk of relapse.



References:

Four Evolutionary Trajectories Underlie Genetic Intratumoral Variation in Childhood Cancer - ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-018-0131-y)



Source-Eurekalert Advertisement According to the team, these four strategies can occur simultaneously in a single tumor.The researchers mapped out the genome of cancer cells from more than 50 tumors in order to identify the four strategies. The genome of cancer cells often evolves, both in order to avoid the body's own defense mechanisms and to survive treatment with chemotherapy or other drugs. When cancer cells multiply, mutations are formed and thus new types of tumor cells, known as clones, can occur.A challenge when treating patients is that, within a single tumor, there may be several different clones, which individually trigger the development of cancer in varying ways. The clones may also respond to chemotherapy differently. More knowledge about how such clones develop is therefore an important part of improving treatment."We wanted to learn more about how some tumors evade treatment and the strategies the cancer cells develop", explains Jenny Karlsson at Lund University, one of the researchers behind the study.The developmental trajectories of tumors have so far been unknown in childhood cancer. Therefore, the researchers mapped out the genome of cancer cells from more than 50 tumors from patients with Wilms tumor, neuroblastoma and rhabdomyosarcoma . This allowed the researchers to track the types of mutations that caused the emergence of four main survival strategies: tolerance, coexistence, competition and chaos."The strategies are key as they give us an indication of the evolutionary capacity a tumor has at the time of discovery. Patients with the first two variants generally have good outcomes, while the latter two strategies are associated with risk of relapse", says Professor David Gisselsson Nord, who led the study.If two of the strategies - competition or chaos - existed in the tumor at the onset of illness, the risk of relapse was more than 50 per cent."The same two strategies were found when we analyzed relapse tumors. It seems that some cancer cells are programmed from the outset to single-handedly create a relapse. Relapsed tumors hade genomes that were often radically altered compared to the patient's first tumor. We conclude that the first tumor should not be used as a proxy to predict targeted treatment in case of a relapse. A new biopsy is well warranted. The genome of the tumor usually changes over time", says David Gisselsson Nord.The next step will be to identify which mechanisms drive the survival strategies adopted by the cancer in the initial phase of the disease."If we knew more about how the environment in the patient's tissues triggers cancer cells to develop, we could also influence how they change during treatment and perhaps prevent a relapse. We are now applying for funding to conduct such studies and to evaluate, in a major study, whether the four strategies can really be used in the clinic", concludes David Gisselsson Nord.New clones are allowed to emerge locally in the tumor, but they stay in their place of origin. The researchers did not find that this strategy was associated to relapse.New clones grow together with the original tumor cells, and coexist with them in many parts of the tumor. The researchers did not find that this strategy was associated to relapse.A new clone out competes the original tumor cell, and then builds up parts of the tumor entirely on its own. The researchers found that this strategy was associated with increased risk of relapse.New clones mutate intensively so that a variety of cell types emerge in a specific part of the tumor at the same time. This strategy was also associated with increased risk of relapse.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: