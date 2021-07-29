by Angela Mohan on  July 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nanoparticles Help Treat Common Childhood Cancer
New way to deliver drugs that can shut down cancer-promoting mutations have been identified for treating neuroblastoma. The method uses tiny bubbles to deliver their cargo directly to the tumour cells.

New method helped to reduce tumour growth and improve survival in mice, as per the team of researchers at University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Heath, funded by the UK charity Worldwide Cancer Research.

Neuroblastoma is the most common solid tumour found in children and accounts for about 15% of all cancer-related deaths in children.


Tumours develop from certain types of nerve cells and are most commonly found in the abdomen. Children who are diagnosed above the age of one often fail to respond to treatment or relapse at a later time, meaning that there is an urgent need for new treatment options.

The newly published research in the journal Advanced Functional Materials now offers a new potential treatment approach. MYCN is a gene that is associated with poor prognosis and is found to be mutated or overactive in about 20% of neuroblastoma cases.

The gene is usually expressed during foetal development and is involved in cell growth and development. Neuroblastoma cells continue to express too much MYCN, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and division and preventing cancer cells from dying.

The researchers have now found a way to silence MYCN by delivering a certain type of genetic material called siRNA, directly to the tumour cells. They developed nanoparticles - or tiny bubbles - that use the leaky blood vessels around the tumour and certain features that are only present on tumour cells to home in on the tumours.

The vast majority of nanoparticles, which were delivered via injection, located to the tumour and successfully shut down the MYCN gene causing the cancer. The treatment caused the tumours to grow at a slower pace and prolonged the time that the mice survived the cancer.

Stephen Hart, Professor at University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Heath', and senior author of the paper, said:

"These findings show that this approach with MYCN siRNA delivered by a nanoparticle is a new potential therapy for neuroblastoma.

The next steps would be to develop methods of scaling up production to clinical grade, and to show that the treatment is safe.

Current therapies such as surgery, radio and chemotherapy are effective at removing the primary tumour but, unfortunately, in many cases the tumour will return at other sites in the body, which is much harder to treat. We hope that this therapy might augment conventional therapies and provide a way of targeting the therapy to these new tumour sites."

Dr Helen Rippon, Chief Executive at Worldwide Cancer Research said: "Each year about 100 families in the UK receive the devastating news that their child has developed neuroblastoma. Unfortunately, the cancer is often detected at a relatively late stage and intense treatment is needed.

We are funding researchers, like Professor Hart, to start new cancer cures and this innovative research shows just how important investment in early-stage discovery research is. Using new methods, such as nanoparticles, to deliver treatment straight to the heart of cancer is an incredibly exciting area of research. These new results now offer hope to patients and their families by paving the way for effective new treatment options."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.
READ MORE
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.
READ MORE
Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
READ MORE
Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtNanotechnologyCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantBrain Tumor in ChildrenChildhood Cancer