Link Between How We Feel and Our Views on Aging

For this study, researchers enrolled 116 adults aged 60-90 and 107 adults aged 18-36. Study participants filled out an online survey every day for eight days.The survey was designed to assess how old participants felt each day, their ideal age, their positive and negative mood over the course of the day, any stresses they experienced, and any physical complaints, such as backaches or cold symptoms."We found that both older adults and younger adults experienced SAD," Neupert says. "It was more pronounced in older adults, which makes sense. However, it fluctuated more from day to day in younger adults, which was interesting.""We think younger adults are getting pushed and pulled more," says Jennifer Bellingtier, first author of the paper, and a researcher at Friedrich Schiller University Jena."Younger adults are concerned about negative stereotypes associated with aging, but may also be dealing with negative stereotypes associated with younger generations and wishing they had some of the privileges and status associated with being older.""On days when the age you feel is closer to your ideal age, people tend to have a more positive mood," Bellingtier says. "And, on average, people who have more health complaints also had higher SAD scores."Neither finding was surprising, but both show the value of the SAD concept as a tool for understanding people's views on age and aging. It may also offer a new approach for the way we think about aging and its impacts on health."Previous research has found that how old you feel can affect your physical and mental well-being, and interventions to address that have focused on trying to make people feel younger," Neupert says."That approach is problematic, in that it effectively encourages ageism," says Bellingtier."Our findings in this study suggest that another approach to improving well-being would be to find ways to reduce this subjective age discordance. In other words, instead of telling people to feel young, we could help people by encouraging them to raise their 'ideal' age."Source: Eurekalert