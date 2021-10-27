About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Childhood Cancer Survivors may Face a Higher Suicide Risk

by Dr Jayashree on October 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Childhood Cancer Survivors may Face a Higher Suicide Risk

Many long-term survivors of childhood cancer may face an elevated risk of suicide, although their absolute risk is still low, according to a new study published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Childhood cancer survivors also have an increased risk of experiencing various challenges, such as emotional distress, impaired quality of life, and financial burdens.

Advertisement


The limited data on suicide in survivors of childhood cancer have been inconsistent, though they have generally suggested that suicide rates in these individuals are low.

When researchers examined a large population-based database to evaluate suicide rates among individuals who had childhood cancer in the United States from 1975-2016, they too found that the risk of suicide was low.
Advertisement

The team identified 49,836 childhood cancer survivors and 79 suicides, and there was approximately 1 suicide per 10,000 people per year. This rate was similar to the rate seen in the general U.S. population.

However, adult survivors of childhood cancer over 28 years of age had a higher risk of suicide than individuals at the same age from the general population, with 2 suicides per 10,000 people per year.

These findings highlight the importance of strategies that be done to prevent suicide in vulnerable long-term adult survivors of childhood cancer. Such efforts may include screening for distress and better-employing survivorship care with a multidisciplinary team.

Additional research is also needed to study the underlying reasons and risk factors for suicides in these individuals to help in tailoring interventions to cancer survivors at greatest risk.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Physical Therapy Helps Decrease Risk of Chronic Opioid Use
Better Regulations Required for Use of Terms Related to Spe... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
"Delta Plus" Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern with a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Suicide Cancer and Homeopathy Nervous Tic Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Bereavement 

Recommended Reading
Childhood Cancer
Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and ......
New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable
New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow
Cancer in Children Follow These 4 Steps to Grow
Cancer cells in children tend to develop by following four main trajectories that can occur ......
Brain Tumor in Children
Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain ...
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lympho...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...
Suicide
Suicide
Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inab...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close