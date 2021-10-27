Childhood Cancer Survivors may Face a Higher Suicide Risk

Advertisement

When researchers examined a large population-based database to evaluate suicide rates among individuals who had childhood cancer in the United States from 1975-2016, they too found that the risk of suicide was low.The team identified 49,836 childhood cancer survivors and 79 suicides, and there was approximately 1 suicide per 10,000 people per year. This rate was similar to the rate seen in the general U.S. population.However, adult survivors of childhood cancer over 28 years of age had a higher risk of suicide than individuals at the same age from the general population, with 2 suicides per 10,000 people per year.. Such efforts may include screening for distress and better-employing survivorship care with a multidisciplinary team.Additional research is also needed to study the underlying reasons and risk factors for suicides in these individuals to help in tailoring interventions to cancer survivors at greatest risk.Source: Medindia