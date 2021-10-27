Physical Therapy Helps Decrease Risk of Chronic Opioid Use

Advertisement

In the largest study of its kind, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, Deepak Kumar, a BU College of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College assistant professor of physical therapy, and collaborators analyzed more than 67,000 patient records, and discovered that even low levels of physical therapy were associated with lower risk of chronic opioid use after total knee replacement.Specifically, they found that participation in physical therapy within 90 days before or after total knee replacement was associated with lower risk of chronic opioid use.Kumar, a physical therapist by training, says their analysis revealed that the longer a patient waits to start physical therapy, the greater their odds of chronic opioid use.But the exact reason why physical therapy reduces the likelihood of opioid use is not yet clear. Aoyagi says a surprising aspect of the findings was that the type of physical therapy—active (exercise) vs. passive (heating or icing)—was not associated with longterm opioid use. He says more research is needed to understand the relationship between types of physical therapy interventions with the outcomes in people who undergo total knee replacement.Kumar says the study has several limitations because it is based on insurance claims data, and lacks more context about individual circumstances. For example, the ability to start and adhere to physical therapy could be linked to a person's employment, health insurance, and ability to take time away from work and to travel to an outpatient clinic—all factors that can be impacted by a person's socioeconomic background."It's an equity issue—there are known racial disparities, such as the fact that African Americans are less likely to receive physical therapy than Caucasian patients," Kumar says. He says that can be related to insurance coverage as well as healthcare provider bias.Still, the findings excited the researchers because they suggest that physical therapy could be considered an effective initial therapy for knee osteoarthritis patients, rather than relying on steroid shots, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or other pain relievers."Despite treatment guidelines recommending physical therapy for osteoarthritis [as a first line treatment], utilization of physical therapy remains low," says Aoyagi, a postdoctoral associate at BU School of Medicine and researcher at BU's Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases Research Center. "In contrast, opioids are not recommended for osteoarthritis yet are commonly prescribed. Our study adds to the growing body of literature that physical therapy interventions can provide meaningful pain management with much lower risk than many pharmacologic options, including opioids."Kumar adds that treating pain associated with knee osteoarthritis cannot be viewed as a one-size-fits-all approach, because previous research has revealed that about half of patients don't respond to exercise as well as others."The future of pain management needs to be a multimodal approach," Kumar says, "but we're observing that physical therapy can reduce the odds that a patient will be a chronic opioid user in the future."Source: Eurekalert