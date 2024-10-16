India`s First Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) for Cancer Care

- IOeRT delivers precise radiation therapy during surgery, reducing side effects and treatment time
- It is particularly effective in treating complex cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, and lung cancer
- IOeRT offers a critical solution to address the growing burden of cancer in India
Aster launched India's First Groundbreaking Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) for Cancer Care
Benefits of Intra-Operative Electron Radiation TherapyIntra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) offers several benefits to cancer patients, including:
Enhanced Precision: Enables accurate radiation delivery as surgeons can view the radiation target area during surgery.
Reduced Treatment Time: Does not necessarily demand more than one session meaning that it is not as time-consuming is traditional radiation therapy.
Minimized Side Effects: Saves normal cells from damage thus having less side effects such as skin complications and tiredness.
In an interview with the Company, Alisha Moopen, the Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said that this advancement is a leap in technology in the Aster DM’s IOeRT brings in a new dimension in cancer care to India’s health Fortune. Dr. Somashekhar S P, present the Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology proposed that IOeRT is a new ray of hope for the patients suffering from treated advanced and complex cancer.
Impact on Cancer Care in IndiaIndia is expected to witness a cancer-related increase by 57.5% by 2040 and hence IOeRT provides an imperative solution to meet the increasing demand of cancer treatment services. It is especially useful for handling large tumors for example those around the breast, the gastrointestinal tract and the lungs since treatment depends on accurate diagnosis and early stages.
The beginning of using IOeRT at Aster Whitefield Hospital certainly breaks the new achievements in the treatment of cancer inside India. IOeRT is already poised to revolutionize Indian cancer management owing to its accuracy in health delivery and efficiency in radiation therapy. With the general incidence of cancer on the rise, Aster is playing its part in expanding the range of higher quality accurate and efficient solutions for cancer patients.
