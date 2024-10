Highlights: IOeRT delivers precise radiation therapy during surgery, reducing side effects and treatment time

It is particularly effective in treating complex cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, and lung cancer

IOeRT offers a critical solution to address the growing burden of cancer in India

Aster launched India's First Groundbreaking Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) for Cancer Care



Benefits of Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy

Did You Know?

Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) can reduce cancer recurrence rates and improve long-term outcomes. #cancertreatment #medindia’

Impact on Cancer Care in India

The Astner Whitefield Hospital has developed a revolutionized method of Cancer treatment by bringing into practice, IOeRT or Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy, which is a refined machinery that irradiates a few radiations exclusively to the tumor region during operation. This revolutionary tool helps spare more of the affected body from burns after cancer surgery and cut down the number of times radiation is administered ().Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) offers several benefits to cancer patients, including:Can give radiation immediately after the surgery and make the cancer cells that were left behind undetectable and thus cannot regrow.Enables accurate radiation delivery as surgeons can view the radiation target area during surgery.Does not necessarily demand more than one session meaning that it is not as time-consuming is traditional radiation therapy Saves normal cells from damage thus having less side effects such as skin complications and tiredness.In an interview with the Company, Alisha Moopen, the Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said that this advancement is a leap in technology in the Aster DM’s IOeRT brings in a new dimension in cancer care to India’s health Fortune. Dr. Somashekhar S P, present the Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology proposed that IOeRT is a new ray of hope for the patients suffering from treated advanced and complex cancer.India is expected to witness a cancer-related increase by 57.5% by 2040 and hence IOeRT provides an imperative solution to meet the increasing demand of cancer treatment services. It is especially useful for handling large tumors for example those around the breast, the gastrointestinal tract and the lungs since treatment depends on accurate diagnosis and early stages.The beginning of using IOeRT at Aster Whitefield Hospital certainly breaks the new achievements in the treatment of cancer inside India. IOeRT is already poised to revolutionize Indian cancer management owing to its accuracy in health delivery and efficiency in radiation therapy. With the general incidence of cancer on the rise, Aster is playing its part in expanding the range of higher quality accurate and efficient solutions for cancer patients.Source-Medindia